001 - One
[TRANSCRIPT]
Breaker, breaker, Channel 19, is anyone reading? [click, static] This is…uh- sh--
[click, static]
Whiskey…Alpha Romeo- this is Whiskey Alpha Romeo, calling out.
[click, static]
Once again, that’s Whiskey Alpha Romeo, currently along I-80.
[click, static] Breaker, breaker. [click, static]
You know, I just realized how bad those initials are, but that’s the rule right? W for east of the Mississippi, which–isn’t that a bit backward? Shouldn’t it be W for West? Anyway, W for east of the Mississippi plus the initials of your name– but I mean, still, WAR is a bit…Whiskey, I guess is okay. Though that’d be the part of the call sign that everybody in this area has, so…not really specific.
Then again, it doesn’t seem like anyone is here – no other W-call signs to mix me up with. So if you are listening somehow, Whiskey is…fine.
I don’t have a number? I don’t technically have any kind of license either, but who would be giving them out, right? I mean, in that case, I guess trying to stick to any kind of convention is sort of pointless at this juncture, so I could’ve picked any old name…
But, I mean, we all have to hold on to whatever bit of structure we can to stay sane, right?
And I don’t know, I have the pamphlet for this thing and it feels like I should follow it to the letter.
You know, this thing has been sitting in our garage for five years and this is the first time we’ve sent a signal out? I mean, we’re remote, yeah, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t’ve–
[click, static]
Sorry, not we. The first time I’ve sent a signal out, though Lord knows she never did either. And never will, I mean, I doubt she’ll even notice this is gone, I doubt she’ll miss it, I doubt she’ll miss–
[click, static]
Anyway, here I am, clogging up the airwaves. I think that’s bad etiquette. But if no one is listening, there’s no one to offend.
[click, static]
Yeah. Well, like I said. Whiskey Alpha Romeo along I-80–I’ll stay on this frequency for the rest of the day. Um…signing off.