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302 episodes
- A final transmission before I take an indefinite break.
Please visit breakerwhiskey.com for more information. Breaker Whiskey is an Atypical Artists production created by Lauren Shippen.
If you'd like to support the show, please visit atypicalartists.co/support.
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[Transcript]
Breaker, breaker. This is Whiskey calling out for Passerine. Got another message here so I'll, uh, read it out.
"Breaker breaker it's Passerine here. I sent a message out to you a little while ago, and honestly, I don't remember half of what I said. I was in a bit of a weird place then, so it might have been nonsense. If you come across it, I hope it isn't too incomprehensible. Hope I had somewhat of a point.
Just wanted to message again. Kinda miss hearing your voice on the radio, but hey, you do what you want. It's your life, and I bet you're making the most of it, now you know what it's worth.
I was just thinking about home. About what it means to be home. If you recall, I set off on a big adventure, a lot like yours, I think. Just getting out to see what it was like out there. To see things, I'd never seen. I have this motto about making sure I do the things I want in this life. No regrets, right? And I'm home now. After a year of being away, I made it home.
Not back to my original timeline, I don't think. Things are still wonky, and it's definitely not the way it's supposed to be, but I'm not fading away anymore. I'm stable. And I feel like I've found a place to belong. Just like you did. You found Harry, and that's your home. And I know it's not the same, but nothing ever is.
Look at me rambling again. I'm trying my best to get better at being succinct, but hey, work in progress. My point is that home is important. And that maybe you'll never get to go back to your timeline, but maybe that's not a bad thing. Maybe you can find a new one, like I did. One where you and Harry can be together.
Still on the search for Charleston Chews by the way. Don't think we have those in my neck of the woods. Still gonna keep looking. It sticks in my head every time I enter a shop with a chocolate section.
Hoping you're safe at home.
Passerine out."
I did get your previous message. I don't know if you heard my response. It sounds like maybe the radio waves are not our friends all the time. I know I haven't been on here as much as I was in that year of wandering that I did, but I still think about all of you out there hearing my voice and either finding comfort in that or wondering who the hell is talking on the radio.
But I'm happy to hear that you're home, if I can remember correctly, which, you know, I'm not sure I can, you last talked about change and swinging between hopefulness and hopelessness, so sounds like maybe you are at home with hope now?
And you're right. Harry is my home. We've- we settled into a good place, Harry and I. It's not always perfect, but I don't know. It's like all of the hard edges of ourselves that used to chafe on each other have been sanded down by proximity and, well, an effort, I guess, because it can't just be proximity, right? Because we were together in a house alone for years and still, you know, bumped into those sharp points. So the effort is important and it makes the time go by fast too. Really, you know, working on not just coexisting with somebody, but building a relationship with them, building a home with them.
Not to say that we're building a permanent home. We're still moving from time to time, but mostly because Harry's actually really wanted to see things. see things that she's never seen before. Like you wanted to. And so we've wandered. And some of the things have been things that I saw and fell in love with on my grand road trip. And some have been new to me too. And that's been really nice. Both sharing the things that excite me with her and discovering new things together.
But yeah, it's amazing how the time slips away, you know? I look up and already it's been two years that we've been doing this, that we've been what we are to each other. It doesn't feel real. I look in the mirror and I don't feel like I'm that much older. I'm not even sure I feel wiser. And isn't that supposed to be the hallmark of age?
And I guess I've been distracted in exploring all the nooks and crannies of this country, and also all of the dimensions of Harry. I guess I haven't been leaning on the radio as much as I have in the past. I still like having a connection to the outside world, such as it is, especially since it doesn't seem like...well, what you have said about change and about home. I have started to wonder if we have found ourselves in a new timeline after all, in some kind of new home. Because we haven't heard from Junior in a really long time. I mean, we haven't heard from Birdie either, but they said something had changed, and I wonder...I do wonder if we're safe now. If we're safe and we can just be home.
And if that's the case, then maybe we can create a new home base. Really actually build a home together. I've never been one for scripture. Surprise, I know, but there's this one phrase that stuck with me through the years, and that's "everyone will sit under their own vine and under their own fig tree, and none will make them afraid". I think that's the promise of home, isn't it? Being in your own space with your own people. Unafraid.
And against all odds, I think we may have found that. What a miracle that is. I guess what I'm trying to say is that I do enjoy this tether to the wider universe. But the habit I have of making sure that I'm consistently sitting down and listening to the radio on some kind of cadence and responding to the people who are able to get through. I think part of that has been driven out of fear. Listening at the radio for a warning. For some kind of information that would send my life off its axis again. And I don't want to be afraid anymore.
That's not to say that I still won't sit by the radio and listen for you, Passerine, or for anyone else who's sent me a message through the years. But. But maybe I don't know when you'll next hear from me. Maybe...maybe I'm gonna go sit under my own vine and fig tree for a little while. Oh, what a miracle that is.
So Passerine, I am glad you're home, too. And to anybody else who might be hearing this, wherever you are, whoever you are. If you're not home yet, I hope you find it soon.
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- To Rum
Please visit breakerwhiskey.com for more information. Breaker Whiskey is an Atypical Artists production created by Lauren Shippen.
If you'd like to support the show, please visit atypicalartists.co/support.
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[Transcript]
Wow, Rum, I haven't heard from you in an age. I think I remember correctly that you found your dog, and your dog had also picked up some other dogs in the process of being missing. So it sounds like all of you are doing well.
I have talked to Harry before about finding some kind of pet, but I don't know. We have yet to happen upon any creature that would seem to have their life improved by joining up with us. Lots of wild animals, not a lot of domesticated left.
I am sorry that people keep trying to take them from you. Sounds like it's sort of dodgy where you are. Weird that some woman claimed that she knew me and could take you to me. I guess maybe she's heard me on the radio too. Maybe she's heard me talking to you on the radio. But in any case, no, I don't know anybody.
I mean, well, I guess I know you, I know Passerine. I know the Red family, solitude. Lots of people who have sent me radio messages, Morse code messages through the years, but I haven't met any of you in person. So any one of you is as trustworthy as any of the others.
I guess that's not really that helpful. In any case, I hope you're well too, as well as you can be, and that you are able to track down your Birdie, whoever he is, wherever he is. I like the idea of having a secret language with a friend.
I guess Harry and I sort of have that, a holdover from some of the signs and whistles that we would use in our work. But it's not like it comes much in handy now. We don't really need to speak in secret code when there's no one around to hear us. In any case, I'm glad you got your radio fixed and keep your head on a swivel. Sounds like there are some not great people where you are, but also sounds like you've got some good friends in those dogs. Whiskey out.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Please visit breakerwhiskey.com for more information. Breaker Whiskey is an Atypical Artists production created by Lauren Shippen.
If you'd like to support the show, please visit atypicalartists.co/support.
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[Transcript]
Hi Whiskey, I've been trying to fix this bloody radio for months, and it just now sprang to life and started playing hymns so I'll message you quickly before the God Squad track me down.
Hypocrites. Let me warn you - there are bad people out there who pretend to be all holy and helpful, then they try to nick your supplies (and your dogs) when you're asleep. They tried this trick with me, which was a big mistake: let's jusy say that my dogs are a very protective of their Person...
I also wanted to let you know that I met a squat, red faced, scarlet haired 70 something woman called Jay - she has a face like an angry terrier, do you know her? She reckoned she knows you and could take me to you. I fell for it for roughly 20 seconds until she started asking me things like how to cook wild meat, how to train wolf hybrids etc. No you can't have my dogs. Bugger off.
It's always the same if we meet someone - they see a disabled lady and see easy pickings. Mugs, there's more than one way to be able. My dogs are a team. They keep me safe and fed and won't work for anybody else...except for Birdie, if we ever find him. He and I made up a secret language as kids and Iused this to train the dogs. Maybe Birdie would get me home if I let him have a dog I bred for him. A girl can hope...
Hope you're well. Beware of red faced shrieking women and false Bible bashers!
Your friend
Rum (and doggy family - now if YOU found me, you I'd trust to have a puppy, I have it on authority that you have a good heart) xx
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- To Passerine
Please visit breakerwhiskey.com for more information or to send a message to Whiskey's radio. Breaker Whiskey is an Atypical Artists production created by Lauren Shippen.
If you'd like to support the show, please visit atypicalartists.co/support.
If you'd like to send Whiskey a message, click here.
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[Transcript]
God isn't cutting your hair short. Just the best thing in the world. I definitely feel much better now that I have Harry cutting my hair short again, rather than me hacking away at it. It looks better too. Not that I'm ever looking at myself, but I think Harry appreciates it. I think I would have assumed that your favorite bird was the passerine, given you know the name. But I like that it's a raven. You know, they can live up to three decades. It's a long time to have something squawking nevermore at you.
It's weird to think about that. That I've been on this earth for more than three decades now. And as long as I stay healthy and we continue to figure out the food situation, I could be here for three more decades. It seems like a long time, especially when there is so little change. I know you talked about how that's the only certainty in life, but.
I don't know, we've settled into stagnation or something. Or. Or maybe. Maybe we're resisting change. Maybe we hit upon some degree of peace that any rupture to that, any shaking of the boat is too unbearable to think about. But it does feel like we should do something. Like we should pursue some change. Some…I don't know, extreme is the wrong word, but just something. Just something I don't know.
I'm getting restless, my friend. I am getting restless. I don't know, maybe. Maybe. Right. Maybe change isn't something you ever choose. Maybe it's just something you wait for. And I guess I'll continue to wait.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Please visit breakerwhiskey.com for more information or to send a message to Whiskey's radio. Breaker Whiskey is an Atypical Artists production created by Lauren Shippen.
If you'd like to support the show, please visit atypicalartists.co/support.
If you'd like to send Whiskey a message, click here.
----
[Transcript]
Breaker breaker, it's Passerine, once more joyously heard. You said you wanted to hear from me again, and well, I like writing out to you. I like hearing my words read out and answered, just another reminder that I'm real and that other people find worth in my words. You feel like a friend, even though we've never met, and likely never will. Thank you.
I'll be completely honest with you Whiskey, I've rewritten this message so many times. I keep trying so hard to say something profound or meaningful, something from the heart. The issue is that my heart keeps changing, I go from hopeful to hopeless, and words I believed in one day seem like lies the next.
It's obvious to say, but that sort of change is certain. The world around you changes, and you change with it, sometimes slowly, sometimes all at once. You know something about that, about breaching into the unknown, choosing that change, and realising that really, you have very little control of what comes next. But, in a way, that's the best part. Because if things keep changing, if things are chaotic and unpredictable, then at least it means you're still there to experience it. And if you're still there, then it means things can change for the better still. It means the candle is still lit.
Again, I think you get that. The refusal to let the chaos and darkness and uncertainty win, because you have a goal, you have a fire, and you need to keep fighting.
By the way, I've never had a Charleston Chew, but now on my adventures, I've been keeping an eye out for them. Haven't found one yet, but I'll keep looking, and when I find one, you'll get my honest review. Also, about the tree thing, everyone does really dumb and idiotic things at seventeen. It's the magic of being seventeen. If anyone out there listening is currently that age, keep going kid, it'll get better.
I'll give you a few more fun facts about me and my life. I cut my hair short last year and I finally felt like myself when I looked in the mirror. Sometimes I think I'm in the wrong universe too, because I always seem to be the odd one out, no matter where I go. I find cleaning dishes to be soothing. My favourite bird is the raven.
I hope you get this message. I hope you understand what I'm trying to say. I hope your life keeps changing, and that the fire doesn't go out.
We're not alone. Passerine out.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Breaker Whiskey
BREAKER WHISKEY is an ongoing, daily microfiction podcast exploring one woman’s journey to find additional survivors in an America made empty by an unknown event in the late 1960s. In 1968, two women find themselves in rural Pennsylvania during what turns out to be some kind of apocalyptic event. By the time they discover that everyone else is gone, it’s too late to figure out what happened. Despite not liking each other at all, the women work together to survive, until six years later one of them sets out on her own, driving around the country to find other survivors. This is her, calling out to anyone who might listen. BREAKER WHISKEY is made by Lauren Shippen and recorded on a 1976 Midland CB Radio. Please visit breakerwhiskey.com for more information or to send a message to Whiskey.Podcast website
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