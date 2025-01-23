Chandresh B. presents The Leela Show

207. Is It All Pre-Planned? Or Are You Writing Your Story?
Are you the author of your life story, or is every chapter already written? This thought-provoking episode explores the dance between destiny and free will. Through personal stories of loss, transformation, and awakening, we dive into why some people remain stuck while others create profound change. From ancient spiritual wisdom to modern neuroscience, discover how to navigate life's big decisions and become an active co-creator with the universe. Features a special guided meditation for connecting with your inner wisdom. Key topics: - The mystery of divine timing vs. personal choice - How trauma and turning points reshape our path - Breaking free from conditioning and societal expectations - Practical steps for conscious co-creation - Guided meditation for clarity and alignment Perfect for anyone standing at a crossroads or questioning their next chapter. Listen with a journal nearby - this one's a game-changer. Useful links: Cosmic Circle Community: https://cbmeditates.com/cosmic-circle Get your Cosmic Download: https://cbmeditates.com/cosmic-download Advanced Tantra Mastery: https://cbmeditates.com/advanced-tantra-mastery-private-coaching Instagram @cbmeditates Monthly Letters: https://cbmeditates.com/newsletter
57:40
206. Rooted Masculine: Reimagining Courage, Sensuality, and Joy
How to receive abundance and calm from the universe? Here's a deep-dive episode on healing your blockages from the roots and learning to be an open and receptive soul! Discover how to align with the universe by clearing internal blocks and gaining clarity on your deepest desires. In this video, I share powerful practices from ancient wisdom of tantra and modern psychology to help you manifest a life of purpose, joy, and abundance. IG: @cbmeditates Get your cosmic download at https://cbmeditates.com/cosmic-download Your 10% Gift Code: MUSE2024 Personalized Spiritual Mentorship: https://cbmeditates.com/advanced-tantra-mastery-private-coaching
46:43
205. Tantra’s Best Kept Secret: The Alchemy of Sex. Harness your manifestation power
In this thought-provoking episode, we dive into the ancient practice of sexual transmutation—a powerful concept from Napoleon Hill’s Think and Grow Rich—and explore how it can unlock your deepest creative potential, focus, and personal growth. Learn how to redirect your sexual energy away from instant gratification and channel it into your art, business, and spiritual development. Drawing from Tantra and modern psychology, I’ll guide you through practical tips and three core principles to help you master your energy and turn desire into purpose. If you’re ready to transform your life and reach new levels of success, this episode is for you. Useful links: IG: @cbmeditates Get monthly newsletters: https://cbmeditates.com/newsletter Get your cosmic download at https://cbmeditates.com/cosmic-download Apply for 1:1 spiritual mentorship: https://cbmeditates.com/advanced-tantra-mastery-private-coaching
41:17
204. How to receive abundance and calm from the universe?
Here's a deep-dive episode on healing your blockages from the roots and learning to be an open and receptive soul! Discover how to align with the universe by clearing internal blocks and gaining clarity on your deepest desires. In this video, I share powerful practices from ancient wisdom of tantra and modern psychology to help you manifest a life of purpose, joy, and abundance. IG: @cbmeditates Get your cosmic download at https://cbmeditates.com/cosmic-download Your 10% Gift Code: MUSE2024 Personalized Spiritual Mentorship: https://cbmeditates.com/advanced-tantra-mastery-private-coaching
27:36
203. The Problem with Meditation Quick Fixes: Why Real Change Takes Time
In this episode, we explore the common pitfalls of modern meditation practices and why real, lasting change requires more than quick fixes. If you’ve ever felt something was missing in your meditation practice, this episode is for you. While helpful for beginners, we’ll explore how meditation apps can sometimes give a false sense of progress. We’ll discuss why meditation makes you more of what you already are and how, without proper guidance, it can lead you astray. Finally, we’ll uncover the dangers of obsessing over perfect techniques while ignoring the deeper energy work needed for true transformation. Join me as I share a powerful meditation practice from the Vigyan Bhairav Tantra that can help you tap into the stillness beyond the mind. If you’re ready to take your meditation practice to the next level, don’t miss this episode. Stay until the end for a unique gift—an invitation to explore Cosmic Downloads, a personalized meditation experience designed to meet you exactly where you are on your journey. IG: @cbmeditates Get your cosmic download at https://cbmeditates.com/cosmic-download Your 10% Gift Code: MUSE2024