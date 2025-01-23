Chandresh B. presents The Leela Show

207. Is It All Pre-Planned? Or Are You Writing Your Story?

Are you the author of your life story, or is every chapter already written? This thought-provoking episode explores the dance between destiny and free will. Through personal stories of loss, transformation, and awakening, we dive into why some people remain stuck while others create profound change. From ancient spiritual wisdom to modern neuroscience, discover how to navigate life's big decisions and become an active co-creator with the universe. Features a special guided meditation for connecting with your inner wisdom. Key topics: - The mystery of divine timing vs. personal choice - How trauma and turning points reshape our path - Breaking free from conditioning and societal expectations - Practical steps for conscious co-creation - Guided meditation for clarity and alignment Perfect for anyone standing at a crossroads or questioning their next chapter. Listen with a journal nearby - this one's a game-changer. Useful links: Cosmic Circle Community: https://cbmeditates.com/cosmic-circle Get your Cosmic Download: https://cbmeditates.com/cosmic-download Advanced Tantra Mastery: https://cbmeditates.com/advanced-tantra-mastery-private-coaching Instagram @cbmeditates Monthly Letters: https://cbmeditates.com/newsletter