Branching Out Genealogy Podcast

Episode 1: Meet Your Hosts, RootsTech 2025, Black Friday Sales, & This Week’s Fave Tech Tools
In this episode, co-hosts Elizabeth Swanay O'Neal and Tami Osmer Mize introduce themselves and discuss their (long!) genealogy journeys.
Then, they share their thoughts on the upcoming RootsTech Conference and give an overview of upcoming Black Friday sales on genealogy products.
During Tea Time, they spill some tea on the latest genealogy social media scuffles and share kudos for an esteemed genealogist who recently earned high honors.
Finally, the duo shares which websites they've been hooked on for the past few weeks.
TIMESTAMPS
About the co-hosts:
00:40 Tami’s introduction and genealogy journey
01:43 Elizabeth’s introduction and genealogy journey
03:37 Elizabeth’s website, Heart of the Family
04:33 Tami’s website, Conference Keeper
08:49 Our vision for this podcast
RootsTech Conference 2025:
10:30 RootsTech 2025 is coming
10:47 In-person vs. virtual
13:05 Shopping at the RootsTech Expo Hall
14:42 The value of attending RootsTech
FamilySearch
15:48 FamilySearch celebrates 130 years
16:22 How we’re benefitting from FamilySearch’s work
17:44 FamilySearch Labs (full-text searching)
Black Friday/Holiday Sales on Genealogy Products:
20:25 Where to find our lists of Black Friday Sales
Tea Time:
26:08 Spilling the tea on social media rumblings
27:08 Kudos to David Rencher
Fave Tech Tools of the Week:
28:11 Elizabeth has been using a site called Character.ai
31:10 Tami’s been finding great stuff on MyHeritage’s Old News newspaper site
Resources:
Elizabeth’s Website - https://www.thefamilyheart.com/
Tami’s Website - https://conferencekeeper.org/
RootsTech Conference - https://www.familysearch.org/en/rootstech/
FamilySearch - https://www.familysearch.org/en/united-states/
FamilySearch Labs (full-text search) - https://www.familysearch.org/en/labs/
Character AI - https://character.ai/
Old News by MyHeritage - https://www.oldnews.com/en
Tami’s webinar about Old News - https://fb.watch/w8x-z2r8Nw/
Please let us hear from you at [email protected] with your questions and comments!