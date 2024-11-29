Powered by RND
Welcome to the Branching Out Genealogy Podcast, your go-to guide to family history news, tips, tech, and "tea." Hosted by Elizabeth Swanay O’Neal, CG(R) and Tam...
LeisureHobbies

Available Episodes

  • Episode 1: Meet Your Hosts, RootsTech 2025, Black Friday Sales, & This Week’s Fave Tech Tools
    In this episode, co-hosts Elizabeth Swanay O'Neal and Tami Osmer Mize introduce themselves and discuss their (long!) genealogy journeys. Then, they share their thoughts on the upcoming RootsTech Conference and give an overview of upcoming Black Friday sales on genealogy products. During Tea Time, they spill some tea on the latest genealogy social media scuffles and share kudos for an esteemed genealogist who recently earned high honors. Finally, the duo shares which websites they've been hooked on for the past few weeks. TIMESTAMPS About the co-hosts: 00:40 Tami’s introduction and genealogy journey 01:43 Elizabeth’s introduction and genealogy journey 03:37 Elizabeth’s website, Heart of the Family 04:33 Tami’s website, Conference Keeper 08:49 Our vision for this podcast RootsTech Conference 2025: 10:30 RootsTech 2025 is coming 10:47 In-person vs. virtual 13:05 Shopping at the RootsTech Expo Hall 14:42 The value of attending RootsTech FamilySearch 15:48 FamilySearch celebrates 130 years 16:22 How we’re benefitting from FamilySearch’s work 17:44 FamilySearch Labs (full-text searching) Black Friday/Holiday Sales on Genealogy Products: 20:25 Where to find our lists of Black Friday Sales Tea Time: 26:08 Spilling the tea on social media rumblings 27:08 Kudos to David Rencher Fave Tech Tools of the Week: 28:11 Elizabeth has been using a site called Character.ai 31:10 Tami’s been finding great stuff on MyHeritage’s Old News newspaper site Resources: Elizabeth’s Website - https://www.thefamilyheart.com/ Tami’s Website - https://conferencekeeper.org/ RootsTech Conference - https://www.familysearch.org/en/rootstech/ FamilySearch - https://www.familysearch.org/en/united-states/ FamilySearch Labs (full-text search) - https://www.familysearch.org/en/labs/ Character AI - https://character.ai/ Old News by MyHeritage - https://www.oldnews.com/en Tami’s webinar about Old News - https://fb.watch/w8x-z2r8Nw/ Please let us hear from you at [email protected] with your questions and comments!
    34:46

Welcome to the Branching Out Genealogy Podcast, your go-to guide to family history news, tips, tech, and "tea." Hosted by Elizabeth Swanay O’Neal, CG(R) and Tami Osmer Mize.
