The Boys Tell Crazy School Stories
In episode three of Brain Leak, Sean and Ethan get right into the weird stuff with the potential creation of a new Olympic Sport - what is it? You just have to watch the episode to find out…next, the boys go back to school by discussing the ins and outs of SATs vs Certs, teacher crushes, puberty, hormones and more. It’s a jam-packed, leaky episode. Dive in!
5/3/2023
1:20:19
Creator Clash Victory
For episode two of Brain Leak, Sean and Ethan discuss Ethan’s role in THE CREATOR CLASH 2 (hint, hint: he did pretty darn good). Together they’ll also debate what would win in a fight…a bear, or a gorilla? Lastly, they’ll dive into a brand new round of BAD ADVICE.
4/26/2023
1:15:58
Let the Brain Leakage Begin
Jacksepticeye and CrankGameplays embark on their Brain Leak journey! In episode one, they’ll discuss what the podcast actually is, followed by some great (and not so great) suggestions for other names…lastly, together they’ll debut the very first Bad Advice segment.
4/19/2023
1:04:34
Trailer: Brain Leak
Brain Leak, a new podcast from Jacksepticeye and CrankGameplays - coming soon. Subscribe now on your favorite podcast platform or wherever you're listening now!
It’s an IV-drip for your ears! Brain Leak brings Jacksepticeye (Seán McLoughlin) and CrankGameplays (Ethan Nestor) together for a funny, off-kilter and wildly irreverent deep-dive into their brains - even the slimy bits. No topic is too taboo, no subject too out of bounds, no question too dumb...let the word vomit flow!