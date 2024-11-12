The Future of Sports Technology: With Andrew "Hawk" Hawkins and Troy Jones

In today’s episode, Boz is joined by StatusPRO Founders Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins and Troy Jones. StatusPRO, the company behind the immensely popular game NFL PRO ERA, was founded by former athletes Hawkins and Jones. They leveraged their experience by developing Pre Game Prep, a training product for NFL club coaches and players where they signed the Baltimore Ravens as their first client. They then moved on to develop NFL PRO ERA which is the first NFL- and NFLPA-licensed football simulation game. Together, Hawkins, Jones, and Bosworth go deep on immersive sports and technology, talking about the massive potential of mixed reality to bring a unique, “only in MR” experience to sports fans where they can really feel what it’s like to be an offensive or defensive player for their favorite teams. They talk about the nuances between building a training sim and a game for consumers, how AI will transform gameplay, and how the lessons from playing team sports have transformed their approach to leadership and managing teams, as well as Hawkins’s fearless predictions for the NFL’s 105th season.