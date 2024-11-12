Welcome back for another episode with guest Alex Himel, Meta’s VP of Wearables. Alex’s team works on some of the industry’s hardest technical problems, all in the service of helping to build the next computing platform. Like Boz, he’s a tenured leader at Meta, having filled numerous leadership roles across the business in his 15+ years at the company. Boz and Alex cover a range of topics, including wearables, augmented reality, and how AI is accelerating and improving the kinds of experiences embedded in Ray-Ban Meta glasses and future products. They go deep on Orion and the positive reception it’s received since Mark Zuckerberg announced it at Connect. Stay for the deep dive on Orion, and don't miss the the sandwich talk. Alex and Boz get into what makes a great sandwich, where tomatoes really go, and which bread is superior. Leave Boz feedback on Instagram, Twitter/X, and Threads @boztank.
40:41
The Future of Sports Technology: With Andrew "Hawk" Hawkins and Troy Jones
In today’s episode, Boz is joined by StatusPRO Founders Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins and Troy Jones. StatusPRO, the company behind the immensely popular game NFL PRO ERA, was founded by former athletes Hawkins and Jones. They leveraged their experience by developing Pre Game Prep, a training product for NFL club coaches and players where they signed the Baltimore Ravens as their first client. They then moved on to develop NFL PRO ERA which is the first NFL- and NFLPA-licensed football simulation game. Together, Hawkins, Jones, and Bosworth go deep on immersive sports and technology, talking about the massive potential of mixed reality to bring a unique, “only in MR” experience to sports fans where they can really feel what it’s like to be an offensive or defensive player for their favorite teams. They talk about the nuances between building a training sim and a game for consumers, how AI will transform gameplay, and how the lessons from playing team sports have transformed their approach to leadership and managing teams, as well as Hawkins’s fearless predictions for the NFL’s 105th season.
57:02
The Future According to Refik Anadol
In today’s episode, Boz is joined by internationally renowned media artist and director Refik Anadol.Anadol is a pioneer in the aesthetics of data and machine intelligence. He’s been creating with algorithms since 2008, with projection mapping on an architectural scale since 2010, and in virtual reality since the days of the first Oculus developer kit in 2013. His work locates creativity at the intersection of humans and machines and uses the massive datasets around us as his primary material, with the neural network of a computerized mind as a collaborator. Giving people radical visualizations of collective, digitized memories, his groundbreaking interpretations of data have garnered numerous awards. Millions of people have been drawn to his exhibits that generate new forms in real time. Follow Refik on Instagram. You can follow Boz on Instagram, Twitter/X, and Threads @boztank.
45:03
The Future According to Michael Abrash
In today’s episode, our host, Meta CTO and Head of Reality Labs Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, is joined by our very own Reality Labs Research Chief Scientist Michael Abrash. They cover a range of topics, from the progress Reality Labs Research has made through a decade of exploring and prototyping novel ideas, to the technologies it’s brought to Meta’s products in-market, like hand tracking, pancake lenses, and spatial audio. They take a look back at some of the biggest developments of the last 10 years—including Touch controllers and inside-out tracking—and look ahead to the next decade on the horizon. They discuss the difficult but exciting challenges that lie ahead in building the next generation of computing devices, including full AR glasses with an immersive display. There’s a need to work within compute, power, thermal, and weight constraints, all while pioneering and miniaturizing new technologies to fit in a socially acceptable form factor.You can follow Boz on Instagram, Twitter/X, and Threads @boztank.
42:59
Talking Metaverse with Matthew Ball
In this bonus episode of Boz To The Future, investor, technologist, and author of The Metaverse, Matthew Ball, turns the tables on our host to ask him about Meta's vision for helping build the metaverse, MR, the challenging path to full augmented reality, investments, and timelines to building the future. You can follow Boz on Instagram, Twitter/X, and Threads @boztank. Follow Matthew Ball on Twitter/X and Threads and pick up a copy of The Metaverse at your favorite bookstore.
Produced by Reality Labs at Meta, Boz To The Future is a podcast hosted by Meta CTO Andrew "Boz" Bosworth where he talks to technologists and leaders building the future of technology, entertainment, and beyond. Episodes will talk about the future Meta is building, Reality Labs, AR/VR/XR, and the metaverse, Meta's core businesses, trends across technology, media, and entertainment, as well as offer perspectives on management, leadership, and building communities from the industry’s best and brightest minds.