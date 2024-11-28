The Canon title being given away (Nov. 18-22) is my wife’s book, Learning Contentment. Before writing this book, Nancy had spent a number of years teaching women’s book studies through some great Puritan titles on the topic, such as Burrough’s Rare Jewel, and Watson’s All Things for Good. This book is a distillation of that sort of classic wisdom, translated for modern women.

The new title today (and through the 24th) is George Gilder’s Men and Marriage. Check it out here. And one of the Canon titles being given away (Nov. 18-22) is my wife’s book, Learning Contentment. Before writing this book, Nancy had spent a number of years teaching women’s book studies through some great Puritan titles on the topic, such as Burrough’s Rare Jewel, and Watson’s All Things for Good. This book is a distillation of that sort of classic wisdom, translated for modern women.

About Blog & Mablog

The point of this podcast is pretty broad — “All of Christ for all of life.” In order to make that happen, we need “theology that bites back.” I want to advance what you might call a Chestertonian Calvinism, and to bring that attitude to bear on education, sex and culture, theology, politics, book reviews, postmodernism, expository studies, along with other random tidbits that come into my head. My perspective is usually not hard to discern. In theology I am an evangelical, postmill, Calvinist, Reformed, and Presbyterian, pretty much in that order. In politics, I am slightly to the right of Jeb Stuart. In my cultural sympathies, if we were comparing the blight of postmodernism to a vast but shallow goo pond, I would observe that I have spent many years on these stilts and have barely gotten any of it on me.