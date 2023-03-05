Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 2 - Junior Enlisted Council and How to Start a Flight Path

In the second episode of Blacksnake Bytes, Tech. Sgt. Wood joins 2nd Lt. Rogers to talk about his tenure as President of the Junior Enlisted Council, career progression tools he wishes he'd learned about earlier in his career, and how the JEC can improve the lives of 122nd Fighter Wing Airmen. Time Hacks: 00:45 Intro 02:42 What is the JEC's mission and who does it represent? 05:10 How does the JEC support Airmen and get involved with the local community? 07:53 What is the JEC's role as an on-base organization? 10:08 What does the JEC offer Drill Status Guardsman? 14:38 How can the JEC help with career progression? 16:17 What is a flight path and how do you start one? 20:02 What difference has the JEC made in your life? 22:15 How does the JEC President communicate up the chain of command? 24:55 Can the JEC President elevate issues to the command level? 27:07 Restate the Air Force's core values in your own words 29:48 Final remarks