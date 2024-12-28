Bitch Is A Bad Word: A Podcast on Domestic Abuse

06: Verbal Abuse - The Abuse You Can't See

Verbal abuse is tricky—it doesn't leave bruises, but it cuts deep. It's sneaky, insidious, and often dismissed as "just words," making it even harder to recognize. In this episode of Bitch is a Bad Word, we break down the real impact of verbal abuse, how it chips away at your confidence, and why it's just as damaging as physical abuse. If you've ever questioned whether the words thrown your way were really that bad, this episode is for you. It's time to call it what it is—and take back your power. We've got your back besties!If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233