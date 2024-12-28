Powered by RND
Bitch Is A Bad Word: A Podcast on Domestic Abuse

Caliber Studio
We’re two moms with eight kids between us—and we’ve survived the kind of love that breaks you. Bitch is a Bad Word is for anyone who’s ever felt trapped in a to...
  • 06: Verbal Abuse - The Abuse You Can't See
    Verbal abuse is tricky—it doesn’t leave bruises, but it cuts deep. It’s sneaky, insidious, and often dismissed as “just words,” making it even harder to recognize. In this episode of Bitch is a Bad Word, we break down the real impact of verbal abuse, how it chips away at your confidence, and why it’s just as damaging as physical abuse. If you’ve ever questioned whether the words thrown your way were really that bad, this episode is for you. It’s time to call it what it is—and take back your power. We’ve got your back besties!If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233Listen wherever you get your podcastsWatch full episodes on YouTubeFollow us on Instagram and TikTokSubscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    58:04
  • 05: Trauma Bonds Pt 2 - Toxic Personality Traits and Breaking Free w/ guest Dr. Nadine Macaluso
    Get ready to meet your new bestie! In Episode 5 of "Bitch Is a Bad Word," we're sitting down with Dr. Nadine Macaluso—aka Dr. Nae—a licensed psychotherapist and expert in trauma bonds and narcissistic abuse. Once married to the infamous "Wolf of Wall Street," Dr. Nae has transformed her personal journey into a mission to help others heal from toxic relationships. We'll dive into her story, discuss her book, "Run Like Hell: A Therapist’s Guide to Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Trauma Bonds," and learn how to break free from the chains of abusive relationships. This is an episode you won't want to miss!PURCHASE Dr. Nae's book Run Like Hell: A Therapist's Guide to Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Trauma Bonds: https://a.co/d/hy83xNFVISIT Dr. Nae's Website: https://drnae.com/about-dr-nadine-macaluso/If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233Listen wherever you get your podcastsWatch full episodes on YouTubeFollow us on Instagram and TikTokSubscribe to our newsletter for the latest updatesVisit our websiteEmail us at [email protected] available at our store (not yet available) Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    57:58
  • 04: Trauma Bond - Why It's So Hard To Leave
    Why do we stay when we know it’s toxic? In this episode of Bitch is a Bad Word, we break down the trauma bond—the psychological trap that keeps survivors stuck in abusive relationships. We’ll unpack the cycle of highs and lows, the addictive pull of intermittent reinforcement, and why leaving can feel impossible, even when we know we should. No judgment, no shame—just real talk, personal insight, and a deeper understanding of the ties that keep us bound… and how to finally break free.If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233Listen wherever you get your podcastsWatch full episodes on YouTubeFollow us on Instagram and TikTokSubscribe to our newsletter for the latest updatesVisit our websiteEmail us at [email protected] available at our store (not yet available) Bitch is a Bad Word is a Caliber Studio production. Find us on the web at www.caliber-studio.comEmail us at [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:02:36
  • 03: Carbon Copies
    Have you ever wondered why certain red flags feel eerily familiar? In Episode 3 of Bitch is a Bad Word, we dive into the uncomfortable truth about recurring patterns in relationships. From defending the indefensible to the “narc vault” of memories we tend to overlook, we’re peeling back the layers of what draws us to carbon copies of past partners.Together, we’ll explore how recognizing these characteristics is the first step to breaking the cycle and finding healthier, more fulfilling relationships. Tune in to hear our personal experiences and practical insights—you’re not alone in this journey.Listen now and take a step toward rewriting your story.Let us know your thoughts—what patterns have you noticed? Reply to this email or DM us on social!If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233Listen wherever you get your podcastsWatch full episodes on YouTubeFollow us on Instagram and TikTokSubscribe to our newsletter for the latest updatesVisit our websiteEmail us at [email protected] available at our store (not yet available) Bitch is a Bad Word is a Caliber Studio production. Find us on the web at www.caliber-studio.comEmail us at [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    50:39
  • 02: Breaking Our Silence
    In this powerful episode of Bitch is a Bad Word, Lindsay and Makaira dive into the red flags, first fights, and early warning signs that many survivors face but often don’t recognize in the moment. They explore why we believed our love could fix them, and share their own stories of ignoring the signs, painting red flags green, and unpack the emotional weight of staying silent for so long.This episode is about reclaiming your voice, learning to trust your instincts, and understanding that breaking the silence is the first step toward healing. Tune in for raw talk, real stories, and the kind of support that only your new besties can bring.If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233Listen wherever you get your podcastsWatch full episodes on YouTubeFollow us on Instagram and TikTokSubscribe to our newsletter for the latest updatesVisit our websiteEmail us at [email protected] available at our store (not yet available) Bitch is a Bad Word is a Caliber Studio production. Find us on the web at www.caliber-studio.comEmail us at [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    53:59

About Bitch Is A Bad Word: A Podcast on Domestic Abuse

We’re two moms with eight kids between us—and we’ve survived the kind of love that breaks you. Bitch is a Bad Word is for anyone who’s ever felt trapped in a toxic, abusive, or unhealthy relationship. In the U.S., 10 million people experience domestic abuse every year—you are not alone. We don’t have fancy letters behind our names, but we bring in all the experts who do, breaking down the hard truths without the complicated language. No sugarcoating, no judgment—just real talk, expert insight, and honest conversations to help you understand what you’re going through and find a way forward on your journey through and out of domestic abuse. We've got your back, Besties!We’re done being victims. Through laughs, tears, and the lens of hindsight, we’ll help you find your way out and back into the light. And we’re here as your new besties, walking right alongside you every step of the way.Join us each week as we share real steps to freedom with guests like top-notch lawyers, therapists, and some names you might just recognize. Together, we’re building a roadmap out of abuse and into a better life.If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233Listen wherever you get your podcastsWatch full episodes on YouTubeFollow us on Instagram and TikTokSubscribe to our newsletter for the latest updatesCall or Text us at (331) BITCHESVisit our websiteEmail us at [email protected] available at our store (not yet available) Bitch is a Bad Word is a Caliber Studio production. Find us on the web at www.caliber-studio.comEmail us at [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
