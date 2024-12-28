Bitch Is A Bad Word: A Podcast on Domestic Abuse

We’re two moms with eight kids between us—and we’ve survived the kind of love that breaks you. Bitch is a Bad Word is for anyone who’s ever felt trapped in a toxic, abusive, or unhealthy relationship. In the U.S., 10 million people experience domestic abuse every year—you are not alone. We don’t have fancy letters behind our names, but we bring in all the experts who do, breaking down the hard truths without the complicated language. No sugarcoating, no judgment—just real talk, expert insight, and honest conversations to help you understand what you’re going through and find a way forward on your journey through and out of domestic abuse. We've got your back, Besties!We’re done being victims. Through laughs, tears, and the lens of hindsight, we’ll help you find your way out and back into the light. And we’re here as your new besties, walking right alongside you every step of the way.Join us each week as we share real steps to freedom with guests like top-notch lawyers, therapists, and some names you might just recognize. Together, we’re building a roadmap out of abuse and into a better life.If you or someone you know needs immediate help, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233Listen wherever you get your podcastsWatch full episodes on YouTubeFollow us on Instagram and TikTokSubscribe to our newsletter for the latest updatesCall or Text us at (331) BITCHESVisit our websiteEmail us at [email protected]
Bitch is a Bad Word is a Caliber Studio production.
