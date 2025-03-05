We're In Business | Beyond the Product Podcast Ep. 2

We took the leap, and Chiasson Smoke was officially in business! In Episode 2 of Beyond the Product, we dive into the early days of turning our passion into a full-time business. From the challenges of getting started to the lessons we learned along the way; we share what it really takes to build something from the ground up. We'll talk about: The moment we knew we were ALL IN The struggles of starting with limited resources How we found our first customers and got our name out there The role of social media in growing our brand If you're thinking about starting a business—or just want to hear the real, unfiltered side of entrepreneurship—this episode is for you!