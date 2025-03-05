We're In Business | Beyond the Product Podcast Ep. 2
We took the leap, and Chiasson Smoke was officially in business! In Episode 2 of Beyond the Product, we dive into the early days of turning our passion into a full-time business. From the challenges of getting started to the lessons we learned along the way; we share what it really takes to build something from the ground up. We’ll talk about: The moment we knew we were ALL IN The struggles of starting with limited resources How we found our first customers and got our name out there The role of social media in growing our brand If you’re thinking about starting a business—or just want to hear the real, unfiltered side of entrepreneurship—this episode is for you! Make sure to like, comment, and subscribe to follow our journey beyond the products we make. 🔔 Subscribe to catch future episodes featuring welders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners sharing their experiences. 👉 Follow us on social media: 📸 Instagram: / @chiassonsmoke 📘 Facebook: / @chiassonsmoke 🎵 TikTok: / @chiassonsmoke Website: https://www.chiassonsmoke.com/ #BeyondTheProduct #ChiassonSmoke #SmallBusiness #Entrepreneurship #WeldingLife
--------
41:06
How It Started | Beyond the Product Podcast Ep. 1
Welcome to the very first episode of Beyond the Product! 🎙️ In this episode, we’re taking you back to the beginning—before Chiasson Smoke was even an idea. We’ll share how we met, our journey from Wisconsin and Louisiana, and how a simple passion for welding and fabrication turned into a thriving business. Starting Chiasson Smoke wasn’t easy. We faced challenges, made tough decisions, and learned a lot along the way. From working out of a small shop to growing into a company that builds rocket stoves, smokers, and more, this is our story. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to turn an idea into a full-time business (or just enjoy hearing the behind-the-scenes of small business life), this episode is for you. 🔔 Subscribe to catch future episodes featuring welders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners sharing their experiences. 👉 Follow us on social media: 📸 Instagram: / @chiassonsmoke 📘 Facebook: / @chiassonsmoke 🎵 TikTok: / chiassonsmoke Website: https://www.chiassonsmoke.com/ #BeyondTheProduct #ChiassonSmoke #SmallBusiness #Entrepreneurship #WeldingLife
Beyond the Product is a podcast by Chiasson Smoke that goes beyond just selling products—it’s about the journey, the lessons, and the people behind the business. Hosted by Jason and Miranda, the series explores what it takes to build a thriving fabrication business from the ground up, the difference between creating a business versus creating a job, and the realities of running a husband-and-wife team.
Through candid conversations and guest interviews with welders, entrepreneurs, business coaches, and small business owners, Beyond the Product aims to provide valuable insights, inspiration, and practical advice for anyone looking to start or grow their own business. Our goal is to share real experiences, the hard lessons we've learned, and the strategies that helped us succeed—so others can do the same.