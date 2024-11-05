Beyond the Broomstick - with Medium Matilda

Unstuck Yourself with Healing

In todays episode Matilda talks about how to work towards getting yourself unstuck and the correlation that many people who feel stuck have with not addressing their own sense of healing.She addresses some of the pitfalls of working to get unstuck and why many people prefer to remain stuck in their ways and in unhappy situations rather than addressing what the underlying issue is.Matilda also talks about methods and tricks to help yourself towards feeling more unstuck and moving fluidly towards your dreams and aspirations.Also in this weeks episode Matilda looks at the energy around the week of the 5th of November for the USA and the following weeks after the election.