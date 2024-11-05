Beyond the Broomstick - with Medium Matilda

Send us a textTodays episode is a slight mishmash as it was not the episode I wanted to bring you. Due to technical difficulties I have put together a quick probably slightly unhinged episode about fear and not letting it stand in your way of enjoying things and the moments that matter.I also talk about some of my predictions from November/December and how they may play out. You can find Matilda at these links. TikTokMatilda's WebsiteYou TubePatreon
28:31
Resistance Patterns and Resilience
In this weeks episode Matilda talks in depth about how we are our own worst enemies by putting in place resistance patterns to stop ourselves through our growth patterns.Matilda talks about how to recognise your own resistance patterns and put in place choices to move forward. Learning to overcome our resistance can assist us in building our resilience. Matilda also talks about the information she has been shown by her guides around Donald Trump and his financial backers. About their underhanded behaviour and deceit in their planning around the USA election.
44:01
Unstuck Yourself with Healing
In todays episode Matilda talks about how to work towards getting yourself unstuck and the correlation that many people who feel stuck have with not addressing their own sense of healing.She addresses some of the pitfalls of working to get unstuck and why many people prefer to remain stuck in their ways and in unhappy situations rather than addressing what the underlying issue is.Matilda also talks about methods and tricks to help yourself towards feeling more unstuck and moving fluidly towards your dreams and aspirations.Also in this weeks episode Matilda looks at the energy around the week of the 5th of November for the USA and the following weeks after the election.
49:10
Uncovering Myths about the Afterlife
In this weeks episode Matilda talks extensively about different ideals that have infiltrated stories about the afterlife.Trying to enlighten those that have fear around the afterlife and open up minds about some of the myths fed via conditioning and religion.Matilda also talks about the current energy and anger and fear that is bubbling collectively and the way that people are rage bating. She talks about her own experience with harassment and how to manage and navigate the energies without feeling burnt out.Matilda also talks about some weather updates for Australia and Political updates for the United States
47:48
Steadying your mind and holding your consciousness
In this weeks episode of the Chart Topping Beyond the Broomstick Matilda talks about how to steady our consciousness.With todays world moving so fast, changes and fears seem to override us and we become reactionary.Today Matilda talks about why conspiracy theories are more comfortable than reality and how fear is making us reactionary.She talks about setting our mindset and controlling our thoughts and helps you steady your mind during current storms.As always predictions are included for the coming months including New Zealand, the USA and Europe.
Beyond the Broomstick is a behind the scenes look at all things spiritual.Matilda is a 20 year veteran of professional mediumship with a clientele that reaches across the globe. Reading for everyday people and celebrities alike Matilda delivers this no nonsense, eye opening look at spirituality, the afterlife and pulls apart the cult like social media faux mediums.If you want to know the truth about mediumship, fake mediums, cults like New Age Spirituality listen to Matilda and her take on and understanding of all things spiritual.From undermining the Hollywood(esq) take that the social media mediums portray Matilda tells it like it is and takes no prisoners whilst doing so