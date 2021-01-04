On The GoodHard Story Podcast, we believe the good story and the hard story can be the same story. Host Katherine Wolf—stroke survivor, speaker, author, and dis... More
Episode 2: From Arenas to Campfires with Bob Goff
On today's episode, Bob Goff joins Katherine is sharing how he has used the good and the hard parts of his story to bring joy to the people around him. Bob is the author of the newly released New York Times best-seller, Undistracted as well as the NYT bestselling books Love Does, Everybody Always, and Dream Big. He is the Honorary Consul to the Republic of Uganda, an attorney, and the founder of Love Does—a nonprofit human rights organization operating in India, Uganda, Nepal, Somalia, Afghanistan, USA, Congo and Dominican Republic. He's a lover of balloons, cake pops, and helping people pursue their big dreams. You can learn more about Bob on his website, and find him on Instagram. To learn more about Hope Heals, you can find us at: www.hopeheals.com www.mendcoffee.org www.hopehealscamp.com www.instagram.com/hopeheals
5/4/2023
42:04
Episode 1: Welcome to The GoodHard Story Podcast
On The GoodHard Story Podcast, we believe the good story and the hard story can be the same story. Host Katherine Wolf—stroke survivor, speaker, author, and disability advocate—is inviting you to join her in discovering the treasures hidden in our hurting. Sit in on candid conversations with Katherine, the Hope Heals team, and some beloved guests as they work out what it means to wholeheartedly live a good/hard life. Katherine is a defining voice of our time, so you don’t want to miss her hard-won insights on the places where pain and joy can co-exist. We are so excited to welcome you to The GoodHard Story Podcast! In this first episode you will hear from the Hope Heals co-founders, Jay & Katherine Wolf as they reflect on the last 15 years of their journey since Katherine's stroke, and the last 10 years of Hope Heals as an organization, and reflections of the past while looking forward to the future. To learn more about Hope Heals you can find us at: www.hopeheals.com instagram.com/hopeheals
4/27/2023
30:12
Hope & the Past with Levi and Jennie Lusko
Levi and Jennie Lusko are pastors, authors, and parents who are embracing the gifts of suffering. We consider them kindred spirits and have learned tremendous lessons about the fierce power of hope through their teaching and their friendship. The Luskos are no strangers to struggle, especially since the sudden death of their five-year old daughter Lenya in 2012. Few people are better equipped to explore the hope to be mined from the darkness of the past.
4/8/2021
49:07
Calling & Limitation with Joni Eareckson Tada
Joni Earekcson Tada is in our hall of fame of heroes. She is overflowing with grit and grace and has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, all while living with quadriplegia. Joni never fails to show up to the good/hard work before her, and she challenges us to do the same each and every day. Join us as we hear Joni's powerful perspective on finding our callings within our unique limitations.
4/1/2021
47:58
Community & Commitment with Sazan and Stevie Hendrix
Sazan and Stevie Hendrix join us to reflect on the refining tensions of partnering in marriage and business. The Hendrixes, who have created an online community of over a million people, inspire us to seek out life-giving connections in the digital space so we can share our hard-won lessons with people we never would have met otherwise. They share practical insights about how setting healthy boundaries can ultimately lead to the flourishing of your network of relationships.
