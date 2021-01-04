Episode 1: Welcome to The GoodHard Story Podcast

On The GoodHard Story Podcast, we believe the good story and the hard story can be the same story. Host Katherine Wolf—stroke survivor, speaker, author, and disability advocate—is inviting you to join her in discovering the treasures hidden in our hurting. Sit in on candid conversations with Katherine, the Hope Heals team, and some beloved guests as they work out what it means to wholeheartedly live a good/hard life. Katherine is a defining voice of our time, so you don’t want to miss her hard-won insights on the places where pain and joy can co-exist. We are so excited to welcome you to The GoodHard Story Podcast! In this first episode you will hear from the Hope Heals co-founders, Jay & Katherine Wolf as they reflect on the last 15 years of their journey since Katherine's stroke, and the last 10 years of Hope Heals as an organization, and reflections of the past while looking forward to the future. To learn more about Hope Heals you can find us at: www.hopeheals.com instagram.com/hopeheals