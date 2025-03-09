Welcome to the debut episode of Beyond the Badge, the official podcast of the Columbus, GA Police Department! In this episode, host Brittany Santiago sits down with Chief Stoney Mathis for an in-depth conversation about:His background in law enforcement and career journeyHis vision for the Columbus Police DepartmentGoals for strengthening public safety and community relationshipsThe future of CPD and upcoming initiativesChief Mathis shares his insights on leadership, law enforcement challenges, and what citizens can expect from #TeamCPD in the future.Stay connected for more episodes featuring officers, department personnel, and community leaders as we take you behind the scenes of CPD.

About Beyond the Badge

Welcome to Beyond the Badge--the official podcast of the Columbus Police Department. Beyond the Badge takes you inside the world of law enforcement like never before. Hosted by Public Information Officer Brittany Santiago, this podcast features candid conversations with the officers, leaders, and civilian staff who serve our community every day. In our debut episode, we sit down with Chief Stoney Mathis to discuss his journey in law enforcement, his vision for the Columbus Police Department, and his goals for the future of public safety in our city. Subscribe now and turn on notifications so you never miss an episode! 📲 Follow the Columbus Police Department for updates:🔹 Facebook: www.facebook.com/CPDGA/🔹 Instagram: www.instagram.com/columbusgapolice/🔹 Twitter/X: x.com/CPDGA#cpdga #BeyondTheBadge #ColumbusPolice #LawEnforcement #Podcast #CommunityPolicing #BehindTheBadge