Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentBeyond Data Management Podcast
Listen to Beyond Data Management Podcast in the App
Listen to Beyond Data Management Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Beyond Data Management Podcast

Podcast Beyond Data Management Podcast
Cameron Garrison
The definitive podcast for government data management and stories from the field - with a special focus on Environment Health professionals.
GovernmentBusinessHealth & Wellness

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Episode 2 - Startup Health Department
    Today we chat with Caitlin Gappa about the challenges of starting up a new environmental health department, with the added complexity of doing so during the pandemic.  You can reach Caitlin at [email protected] you have any questions, comments, feedback, or you have an idea for an episode topic or guest, we would love to hear from you:  [email protected]
    --------  
    1:52:21
  • Episode 3 - Building the Health Department of Tomorrow - A Conversation With Van Creasap
    Van is the director of the Marion County Ohio Environmental Health Department.  Until 8 years ago Van was completely in the private sector, running his family winery - Shamrock Vineyards - in Ohio.  https://shamrockvineyard.com.  Van has taken a passion for public service combined with his experience building and running a business to bring a new energy and perspective to his department.You can reach Van at [email protected] you have comments, suggestions, or ideas for future episode topics, guests etc we'd love to hear from you: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:06:22
  • Episode 1 - Beyond Data Management with CEO Silas Garrison
    The first episode of the new Beyond Data Management Podcast.  Today we chat with CEO of HS GovTech Silas Garrison about innovating for Environmental Health public servants.
    --------  
    1:05:54

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Beyond Data Management Podcast

The definitive podcast for government data management and stories from the field - with a special focus on Environment Health professionals.
Podcast website

Listen to Beyond Data Management Podcast, The DSR Network and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/12/2025 - 2:24:31 AM