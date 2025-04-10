Episode 3 - Building the Health Department of Tomorrow - A Conversation With Van Creasap
Van is the director of the Marion County Ohio Environmental Health Department. Until 8 years ago Van was completely in the private sector, running his family winery - Shamrock Vineyards - in Ohio. https://shamrockvineyard.com. Van has taken a passion for public service combined with his experience building and running a business to bring a new energy and perspective to his department.You can reach Van at [email protected]
you have comments, suggestions, or ideas for future episode topics, guests etc we'd love to hear from you: [email protected]