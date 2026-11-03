In today's episode, Sarah and Laura open by discussing their go-to sources for parenting advice, and then Sarah is joined by certified behavioral analyst and autism expert Stephenie Mueller for a discussion of effective behavioral tactics (for all kids!) and navigating a new autism spectrum diagnosis. Stephanie is informed by her years of experience working with kids with different needs and challenges as well as her personal experience parenting 4 children. In the Q&A, Laura and Sarah answer a question about selecting age-appropriate content - how do decide which media is 'okay' for each child at their current age and stage? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In today's episode, Sarah and Laura talk about all things calendar related, from planners of the past to the way they display calendars both in the home and in their personal systems. They tackle longer-range calendaring, weekly logistics, and daily practices. In the Q&A, they address a common question: what are favorite planners for kids? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In today's episode, Laura and Sarah open with a discussion of their own favorite healthy habits -- the actions or routines they think make the most difference in daily well-being. Then, Laura interviews Pamela Brown, CNN anchor and investigative correspondent on her work focused on women's health. She shares her findings as well as how they've been applied ot her own career and family journey. In the Q&A, a listener inquires: how do you handle weekends derailed by bad weather (ie, a sports tournament is no longer happening and suddenly you have 2 empty days on your hands?) See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In today's episode, Laura and Sarah take a deep dive into how they handle time off, and then provide a detailed account of current practices around daily planning. They also chat about time estimating abilities! In the Q&A, a listener writes in about handling toddler/baby day care illnesses over the long winters. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

In today’s episode, Laura and Sarah open by discussing BLP Live (coming up this week + both are excited). Then, they delve into a discussion of personal policies - the idea that you could make rules for yourself to avoid decision fatigue and ensure you are sticking to what works (similar to Kendra Adachi’s Decide Once rule!). Each share various and sundry personal policies in multiple areas of life! Then, in the Q&A, a listener (maybe an introverted one?) shares her dilemma around forced social time at afterschool pickup. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Best One Yet

Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)

About Best of Both Worlds Podcast

About Best of Both Worlds Podcast

About Best of Both Worlds Podcast