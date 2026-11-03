Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
483 episodes
- In today’s episode, Laura and Sarah open by discussing BLP Live (coming up this week + both are excited). Then, they delve into a discussion of personal policies - the idea that you could make rules for yourself to avoid decision fatigue and ensure you are sticking to what works (similar to Kendra Adachi’s Decide Once rule!). Each share various and sundry personal policies in multiple areas of life! Then, in the Q&A, a listener (maybe an introverted one?) shares her dilemma around forced social time at afterschool pickup.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In today's episode, Laura and Sarah take a deep dive into how they handle time off, and then provide a detailed account of current practices around daily planning. They also chat about time estimating abilities!
In the Q&A, a listener writes in about handling toddler/baby day care illnesses over the long winters.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Body Language: Women's Health with Pamela Brown, CNN Anchor + Correspondent EP 48110/20/2026 | 42 mins.In today's episode, Laura and Sarah open with a discussion of their own favorite healthy habits -- the actions or routines they think make the most difference in daily well-being. Then, Laura interviews Pamela Brown, CNN anchor and investigative correspondent on her work focused on women's health. She shares her findings as well as how they've been applied ot her own career and family journey.
In the Q&A, a listener inquires: how do you handle weekends derailed by bad weather (ie, a sports tournament is no longer happening and suddenly you have 2 empty days on your hands?)
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In today's episode, Sarah and Laura talk about all things calendar related, from planners of the past to the way they display calendars both in the home and in their personal systems. They tackle longer-range calendaring, weekly logistics, and daily practices.
In the Q&A, they address a common question: what are favorite planners for kids?
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Behavioral Advice and Navigating a New Autism Diagnosis with Behavioral Analyst Stephanie Mueller EP 47910/06/2026 | 35 mins.In today's episode, Sarah and Laura open by discussing their go-to sources for parenting advice, and then Sarah is joined by certified behavioral analyst and autism expert Stephenie Mueller for a discussion of effective behavioral tactics (for all kids!) and navigating a new autism spectrum diagnosis. Stephanie is informed by her years of experience working with kids with different needs and challenges as well as her personal experience parenting 4 children.
In the Q&A, Laura and Sarah answer a question about selecting age-appropriate content - how do decide which media is 'okay' for each child at their current age and stage?
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Best of Both Worlds Podcast
Love your career? Love your family? Best of Both Worlds is the show for you! Hosts Laura Vanderkam, author of I Know How She Does It and a mom of five, and Sarah Hart-Unger, a practicing physician and mom of three, discuss work/life balance, career development, parenting, time management, productivity, and making time for fun. Tune in each week for strategies to help you thrive in all spheres of life.Podcast website
Listen to Best of Both Worlds Podcast, Marketplace and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Best of Both Worlds Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Best of Both Worlds Podcast: Podcasts in Family