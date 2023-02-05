Ask Us Anything: From Backup Slots to Screen Time Woes + Beyond EP 296

This "ask us anything" episode was recorded in Florida while Sarah and Laura were together, and listeners did a great job providing a fun and interesting array of topics! These include: - How to handle a negative performance review - Backup slots for social get-togethers - pros & cons - Ways to manage new family dynamics when in-laws move to town - What lessons LV/SHU want to bestow upon their children, especially daughters - Working with a childcare provider who will be bringing their own child to work - Effective ways to reduce kid screen time Keep the questions coming - email, text (305) 697-7189, or leave a comment on lauravanderkam.com or theshubox.com!