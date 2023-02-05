Love your career? Love your family? Best of Both Worlds is the show for you! Hosts Laura Vanderkam, author of I Know How She Does It and a mom of four, and Sara... More
Celebrating 300 with 100 Dreams, Podcasts Reflections, Updates + More! EP 300
Today's episode represents a podcast milestone - #300! Sarah and Laura talk about what has helped them get to this number, and their hopes for many more! They share some of their listener's favorites and then delve into a 100 dreams update and discussion.
They identify past accomplishments and dream about what the next 6 years -- and beyond -- might hold. In the Q&A, a listener writes in asking about how and when to work on cultivating independence and self-efficacy in young children.
5/2/2023
44:59
Parties + Celebrations: Making Getting Together Fun (and not Stressful!) EP: 299
Today's episode is all about parties -- and ways to have fun with throwing them!
Laura and Sarah discuss memorable parties of the past, and each share some recent party successes (those they have attended as well as thrown). They share the elements of a good gathering as described in Priya Parker's The Art of Gathering, as well as little details NOT to forget (for example: where do people park?). Each share their favorite party snacks and treats. Finally, they review successful kid birthday parties and favorite ideas for favors (think consumable!).
4/25/2023
46:24
Life in Five Senses with Gretchen Rubin EP 298
Today Gretchen Rubin returns to our podcast to discuss her writing, her current life phase, and her new book, Life in Five Senses with Laura! This is a fun conversation about her book and much more.
4/18/2023
49:53
Fitting In Adventures with Rachana Shah, Physician & Mother of 2 EP 297
In the intro, Sarah and Laura discuss some of their strategies for incorporating adventures (big + little) into otherwise full lives.
Rachana is a physician and was also one of the featured subjects in the video for Tranquility By Tuesday! She found joy and felt her life was made richer and more memorable after incorporating big & little adventures. In this interview, she chats about this among other kid/career-related topics with Laura.
In the Q&A, Laura and Sarah discuss making friends in a new city as an introvert.
4/11/2023
39:58
Ask Us Anything: From Backup Slots to Screen Time Woes + Beyond EP 296
This "ask us anything" episode was recorded in Florida while Sarah and Laura were together, and listeners did a great job providing a fun and interesting array of topics! These include:
- How to handle a negative performance review
- Backup slots for social get-togethers - pros & cons
- Ways to manage new family dynamics when in-laws move to town
- What lessons LV/SHU want to bestow upon their children, especially daughters
- Working with a childcare provider who will be bringing their own child to work
- Effective ways to reduce kid screen time
Keep the questions coming - email, text (305) 697-7189, or leave a comment on lauravanderkam.com or theshubox.com!
Love your career? Love your family? Best of Both Worlds is the show for you! Hosts Laura Vanderkam, author of I Know How She Does It and a mom of four, and Sarah Hart-Unger, a practicing physician and mom of two (soon to be three!) discuss work/life balance, career development, parenting, time management, productivity, and making time for fun. Tune in each week for strategies to help you thrive in all spheres of life.