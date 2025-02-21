Powered by RND
Best Kept Secrets of Greene County, NY

Greene County Economic Development
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 11
  • Season 1 Finale: Looking Back. Looking Ahead.
    In the final episode of Season 1, co-hosts Thomas Boomhower and Mark Gustavson are joined by James Hannahs (Directector of Economic Development for Greene County & Executive Director of the Greene County Economic Development Corporation) and Beth Stewart (President and Executive Director of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce).Together they discuss dynamism of the Greene County Business Community, as well as key accomplishments by both organizations as they continuously work to make Greene County a wonderful place to live, work, and own a business.Have a listen, share with your friends, and don’t forget to leave a thumbs up!For more information on who we are and what we do check us out on:Our Website ⁠https://www.investingreene.com/⁠Our Facebook ⁠https://www.facebook.com/GreeneCountyEDC⁠Our Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greeneedc/⁠Thank you to the Greene Chamber of Commerce! Visit their website at https://greenecountychamber.com/
    --------  
    45:27
  • Episode 10: Night School
    In Episode 10 Co-hosts Thomas Boomhower and Mark Gustavson travel to the village of Athens, NY for a conversation with Johnny Osborne, the proprietor of Night School - a new brew and pizza destination in the former home of Crossroads Brewing.  They discuss creating two unique brands of brews, and some of the best thin crust pies you've ever had. Have a listen, share with your friends, and don’t forget to leave a thumbs up! For more information on who we are and what we do check us out on: Our Website ⁠investingreene.com Our Facebook ⁠facebook.com/GreeneCountyEDC⁠ Our Instagram ⁠instagram.com/greeneedc Extra Special Thank You to Johnny! Visit his website at nightschool4real.com
    --------  
    35:50
  • Episode 9: Via Ravioli
    In Episode 9, co-hosts Thomas Boomhower and Mark Gustavson are in the Town of Coxsackie visiting with Steve Gonzalez & Kate Galassi – the proprietors of Via Ravioli.  This boutique manufacturer of fresh pasta products & sauces is rapidly becoming a destination for delicious must-haves for residents and visitors alike. Kate & Steve discuss how they came to love the communities and lifestyle of Greene County, and how they have made life-long friendships with creative entrepreneurs who share their passion and commitment to our local makers, growers, suppliers and support businesses. Have a listen, share with your friends, and don’t forget to leave a thumbs up! For more information on who we are and what we do check us out on: Our Website https://www.investingreene.com/ Our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GreeneCountyEDC Our Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greeneedc/ Extra Special Thank You to Kate & Steve! Visit their website at ⁠https://www.viaravioli.com/theshop Virtual Main Street Tours: https://www.buyingreene.com/virtual
    --------  
    41:57
  • Episode 8: Catskills Comedy Festival
    In Episode 8, co-hosts Thomas Boomhower & Mark Gustavson let the Catskills out of the bag with Robbie Chafitz, co-founder and Director of Funny for the Catskills Comedy Festival (TCCF), which debuts on the weekend of October 18th. Greene County boasts some of the best destination festivals in the North East, and TCCF will be making its festival grounds in multiple venues, eateries, and retail establishments in the business district of the Village of Catskill – staging performances and workshops in and around local businesses, and making it cool for attendees to explore and experience all the community has to offer. Catskills Comedy Festival October 18-20, 2024 Follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thecatskillscomedyfest/ or get more information on their website at https://www.tccfest.org/ Have a listen, share with your friends, and don’t forget to leave a thumbs up! For more information on who we are and what we do check us out on: Our Website https://www.investingreene.com/ Our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GreeneCountyEDC Our Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greeneedc/ Virtual Main Street Tours: https://www.buyingreene.com/virtual
    --------  
    28:53
  • Episode 7: WRIP
    In Episode 7, Co-hosts Thomas Boomhower and Mark Gustavson let the Catskills out of the bag in Windham, NY at WRIP Radio. As the station celebrates its 25th year in operation, on-air personalities Jay Fink (President & GM) and Joe Loverro (Morning Host) tell all about their experience in commercial, Community-based radio. These voices of the Mountaintop provide all of Greene County with information, entertainment, promotion of community events, and highly effective advertising for local businesses. Have a listen, share with your friends, and don’t forget to leave a thumbs up! For more information on who we are and what we do check us out on: Our Website https://www.investingreene.com/ Our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GreeneCountyEDC Our Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greeneedc/ Extra Special Thank You to Jay & Joe! Visit their website at https://wripfm.com/ Virtual Main Street Tours: https://www.buyingreene.com/virtual
    --------  
    40:55

About Best Kept Secrets of Greene County, NY

We're letting the Catskills out of the bag! Co-hosts Thomas Boomhower and Mark Gustavson highlight the unique communities throughout Greene County, and the one-of-a-kind businesses that thrive within them. They explore the challenges and triumphs of starting a new business, and the reasons why more and more entrepreneurs are finding Greene County such a great place to work and live. As they dig into the local lore, revealing interesting stories about each community they visit, you’ll find out why people say Greene County is the Best Kept Secret in Upstate New York.
