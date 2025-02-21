Best Kept Secrets of Greene County, NY

Episode 8: Catskills Comedy Festival

In Episode 8, co-hosts Thomas Boomhower & Mark Gustavson let the Catskills out of the bag with Robbie Chafitz, co-founder and Director of Funny for the Catskills Comedy Festival (TCCF), which debuts on the weekend of October 18th. Greene County boasts some of the best destination festivals in the North East, and TCCF will be making its festival grounds in multiple venues, eateries, and retail establishments in the business district of the Village of Catskill – staging performances and workshops in and around local businesses, and making it cool for attendees to explore and experience all the community has to offer. Catskills Comedy Festival October 18-20, 2024 Follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thecatskillscomedyfest/ or get more information on their website at https://www.tccfest.org/ Have a listen, share with your friends, and don’t forget to leave a thumbs up! For more information on who we are and what we do check us out on: Our Website https://www.investingreene.com/ Our Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GreeneCountyEDC Our Instagram https://www.instagram.com/greeneedc/ Virtual Main Street Tours: https://www.buyingreene.com/virtual