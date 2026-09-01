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The Human Design & Numerology Podcast
Vicky Nedelcheva | Self-Awareness and Self-Knowledge
Latest episode
303 episodes
- Explore the Human Design Solar Plexus and discover how emotional waves can shape your emotions, relationships, decisions, and personal growth. In this episode, we explore the nine Solar Plexus gates, Emotional Authority, emotional intelligence, emotional awareness, and emotional healing, offering a deeper understanding of your emotional patterns and inner world.Learn how patience, self-awareness, and understanding your emotional wave can support greater emotional clarity, healing, self-trust, and personal transformation.
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Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571363518530
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This episode includes AI-generated content.
Your Human Design Strategy: Align With Your True Energy & Higher Self | Personal Growth08/31/2026 | 29 mins.In this episode of Be the Best Version of Yourself, we explore the connection between Human Design, true energy, personal growth, and spiritual growth. Your Human Design Strategy can offer a practical way to better understand yourself, make decisions that feel more aligned, and reconnect with your authentic energy.Many of us spend years trying to fit into expectations, push through resistance, or live according to what we think we should do. Over time, this can leave us feeling disconnected from ourselves, our energy, and our true purpose.Human Design offers another perspective.In this episode, you’ll discover how working with your Human Design Strategy can support greater self-awareness, emotional alignment, confidence, and personal transformation. We’ll explore how your strategy can become a simple daily practice for reconnecting with your energy and creating more flow in your life.You’ll learn how to:Understand the connection between Human Design and your authentic energy
Use your Human Design Strategy as a tool for personal growth
Develop greater self-awareness and emotional alignment
Recognize when you are moving against your natural energy
Create more trust in yourself and your inner guidance
Support your spiritual growth and personal transformation
Move toward a life that feels more authentic, purposeful, and aligned
Whether you’re completely new to Human Design or already familiar with your chart, this episode will give you practical insights and inspiration for your journey of self-discovery, personal mastery, and inner evolution.Your energy is unique. Your path is unique. And becoming the best version of yourself doesn’t mean becoming someone else—it means coming home to who you truly are.Thank you for being part of Be the Best Version of Yourself. Every episode is created to support your personal growth, spiritual awakening, self-awareness, and inner transformation.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-human-design-numerology-podcast--6860500/support.
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571363518530
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/humandesignandnumerology/
Visit my blog: https://humandesigninsights.blog/
Buy me a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/bestversionofyourself
This episode includes AI-generated content.
- 2026, the Year of the Horse, brings themes of freedom, movement, independence, and dynamic energy. In this episode of The Human Design Podcast: Be the Best Version of Yourself, we explore how Manifesting Generators can work with this fast-moving energy while staying connected to their authentic selves.Discover how to use your Sacral response as a powerful inner guide for making decisions that feel correct for you. We’ll also explore the importance of informing others before taking action, especially when your natural energy moves quickly and you are ready to follow your next impulse.Manifesting Generators are designed to explore, create, move, and often juggle multiple interests at once. But that doesn’t mean you have to do everything at the same time. In this episode, you’ll learn how to recognize your unique energy patterns, avoid burnout, work with your natural speed, and create momentum without forcing yourself.Together, we’ll explore practical ways to use the energy of the Year of the Horse for self-knowledge, personal growth, self-help, and deeper alignment. Whether you are a Manifesting Generator or simply curious about Human Design, energy types, and personal development, this episode offers insights to help you understand yourself more deeply and move through 2026 with greater awareness and authenticity.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-human-design-numerology-podcast--6860500/support.
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571363518530
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/humandesignandnumerology/
Visit my blog: https://humandesigninsights.blog/
Buy me a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/bestversionofyourself
Navigating Sensitivity and Meaningful Connection: Projector Bitterness in Modern Society | Human Design Insights08/27/2026 | 48 mins.In this episode, I open up about the unique challenges of being a Projector in modern society—especially the experience of bitterness, deep sensitivity, and the search for meaningful connection. Drawing from Human Design, we explore why Projectors often feel out of sync with a world that values small talk and superficial bonds, and why this sensitivity can actually be a powerful gift. Rather than complaining or judging, I invite you to consider what your bitterness might be revealing: a longing for authenticity, wisdom, and relationships that go beyond the surface. We’ll discuss how to honor your depth and stop trying to fix or convince others, focusing instead on where your insight is truly valued. If you’ve ever felt too sensitive for modern society, or craved more meaningful connection, this episode will resonate with you. Tune in to discover how embracing your true nature can lead to a richer, more authentic life.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-human-design-numerology-podcast--6860500/support.
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571363518530
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/humandesignandnumerology/
Visit my blog: https://humandesigninsights.blog/
Buy me a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/bestversionofyourself
This episode includes AI-generated content.
- Self-knowledge and self-awareness are the whole point of Human Design — but two of its most important tools get confused constantly: Strategy and Authority. People treat them as one instruction, "just follow your design," when they're actually two separate systems, doing two separate jobs, at two separate moments. In this episode, I break down:What Strategy actually is — the outer mechanic that governs correct timing and positioning
What Authority actually is — your personal, internal compass for knowing what's true for you
Why these two get mixed up so often, even by people who've known their chart for years
What happens when you skip one and only follow the other
How separating Strategy from Authority has actually deepened my own self-awareness — not as theory, but through real decisions in my own life
This isn't a certified-expert breakdown — it's part of my own ongoing Human Design journey, sharing what self-knowledge through this system has actually looked like for me, mistakes included. If you've ever felt like Human Design "isn't working," this episode might explain why: you may be listening for one signal when there are actually two.
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-human-design-numerology-podcast--6860500/support.
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571363518530
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/humandesignandnumerology/
Visit my blog: https://humandesigninsights.blog/
Buy me a coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/bestversionofyourself
This episode includes AI-generated content.
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About The Human Design & Numerology Podcast
Looking for practical self-improvement, personal growth, self-knowledge, and self-awareness through spirituality?This podcast helps you understand yourself on a deeper level so you can create a life of greater purpose, confidence, clarity, and authentic success.Discover how the Human Design System and numerology can help you improve your mindset, strengthen emotional intelligence, develop self-awareness, self-knowledge, trust your intuition, overcome limiting beliefs, and align with your natural strengths.Learn practical tools for self-discovery, personal transformation, stress management, energy management, confidence, motivation, and authentic living. Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-human-design-numerology-podcast--6860500/support.Podcast website
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