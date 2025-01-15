Ep 001 - Dealing with Disappointments

In this episode the three hosts discuss parenting a daughter who experiences rejection and feels disappointed. Whether it is because your daughter does not make a team or is rejected by her peers, helping your daughter through these experiences can be tough. Do you protect her from disappointment, do you let her deal with disappointment on her own, or do something else? Our team discusses some of the dos and don’ts of helping your daughter through these challenging times with examples from our professional experiences and our own lives raising daughters.