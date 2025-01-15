Powered by RND
Dr. Lisa Rice, Dr. Margaux Brown, and Dr. Vince Culotta
Be On Her Side is a podcast featuring a team of professionals who tackle mother-daughter topics such as social media, anxiety, friendships, and more. Join unive...
  • Ep 001 - Dealing with Disappointments
    In this episode the three hosts discuss parenting a daughter who experiences rejection and feels disappointed. Whether it is because your daughter does not make a team or is rejected by her peers, helping your daughter through these experiences can be tough. Do you protect her from disappointment, do you let her deal with disappointment on her own, or do something else? Our team discusses some of the dos and don’ts of helping your daughter through these challenging times with examples from our professional experiences and our own lives raising daughters.
    26:32
  • Ep 002 - A Brief Look at Goal Setting
    In this episode, we explore girls' goals at different ages and contexts, such as school, social relationships, or self-exploration. We discuss the importance of goals aligning with our daughters’ interests and strengths. Moms can help their daughters understand processes or steps toward their goals and metrics for measuring progress. A central theme is mothers’ valuable support through understanding and encouragement.
    19:08
  • Welcome to the Podcast: Be On Her Side
    0:33

About Be On Her Side

Be On Her Side is a podcast featuring a team of professionals who tackle mother-daughter topics such as social media, anxiety, friendships, and more. Join university researcher, Dr. Lisa Rice, licensed counselor, Dr. Margaux Brown, and neuropsychologist Dr. Vince Culotta, as they draw from their practice, research, and experiences raising their own daughters to help moms be on her side. Join them for their weekly podcast and hope to see you then!
