Super trainer Heidi Gunderson gives us some insight into her training and the challenges of a year round program in Minnesota.

15 year old Myah Oller from Kansas makes the short go at BFA 2023 with her 4 year old. A former gymnast, Myah evolves from balance beam to barrels in 36 months.

A 3 year old runs less than a second off the $100,000 Superstakes BFA winner after being found sick at a kill pen. Meet her owner.

Dr. Hand walks you thru a journey that took him to the top of his field in equine surgery.

Tricia is a barrel racing influencer, good at what she does, but so much more than you see online. Saying "you can't do this" just fuels her fire. She's a winner.

Barrel Talk Radio is brought to you by the founders of BarrelHorseWorld.com. The Barrel Horse World Podcast covers a range of topics. With scheduled guests, we discuss anything and everything that happens in the barrel racing industry. From training to tips to talking about some of the top performers, we’ve got it all covered. Follow our feed or sign up on our website to receive notifications about our next live show.