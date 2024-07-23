Powered by RND
Chesko (The Speech Prof) and Regan (F the Nice Guy Podcast) co-host and share social commentary and comedy about some of the worst people on the internet.
  • Chesko Enters His Soft Girl Era!
    Chesko and Regan dive into aggressive toxicity in relationships and the negative ways we treat single mothers who choose to date.
    1:01:49
  • AITA For Cancelling Xmas?
    Chesko and Regan discuss a holiday themed AITA about financial abuse and narcissism.
    58:49
  • Faking Your Death To Cheat On Your Wife?
    This week, we discuss the mysterious case of Ryan Borgwardt, who faked his own death to leave his wife and be with a woman in Uzbekistan and ADMITTED HE WAS PLANNING IT in a street interview before he did it.
    48:44
  • Real Men Wear Makeup!
    On today's episode, Regan and Chesko discuss some of the wild lengths men will go to in order to justify doing the things they determine to not be manly enough and digress into a conversation about misogyny, homophobia, and religion.
    1:00:57
  • Misogynist Memes From The Worst People On The Internet
    Chesko and Regan try to offer a bit of escapism from the toxicity of the internet this week and respond to some of the worst opinions Reddit has to offer about women.
Chesko (The Speech Prof) and Regan (F the Nice Guy Podcast) co-host and share social commentary and comedy about some of the worst people on the internet.
