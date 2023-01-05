Start your morning with news that matters in just 10 minutes. Our host Niala Boodhoo and a team of award-winning journalists bring you insights into the most im... More
Why Asian Americans say they don't feel they belong
Half of Asian Americans say they don’t feel safe in this country and nearly 80% of Asian Americans do not fully feel they belong and are accepted. Those are the disappointing takeaways from the latest report from The Asian American Foundation.
Plus, what to expect from the Hollywood writers strike.
And, the Biden administration prepares for an influx at the southern border.
Guests: Norman Chen, CEO of The Asian American Foundation, and Axios’ Tim Baysinger
5/3/2023
12:06
A shaky U.S. banking system
First Republic on Monday became the second largest bank to fail in U.S. history. Since March, we've seen three of the four biggest U.S. bank failures ever. So what’s wrong with our banking system?
Plus, a warning on the debt ceiling.
And, why allergy seasons are getting worse, and how to cope.
Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon and Arielle Dreher.
5/2/2023
11:40
Dominion Voting Systems shares its story
Fox News agreed last month to pay $787.5 million to voting machine company Dominion, in a lawsuit settlement related to false statements Fox made on its air about the company.
Axios’ Dan Primack did an exclusive interview with three of Dominion's key players: the company’s CEO, private equity owner, and outside attorney on the Fox case. He shares the big takeaways.
Plus, why Portland, Oregon residents are frustrated with the city's online crime reporting system -- and how police can change that.
Guests: Axios' Dan Primack and Emily Harris.
5/1/2023
11:41
A scorecard for the U.S. economy
The Commerce Department released on Thursday that the U.S. economy grew at a 1.1% annual rate in the first quarter. And there’s another big Fed meeting coming up next week. Axios’ Courtenay Brown gives us a look at where our economy is right now.
Plus, why gamers keep leaking sensitive military info online.
And, the surprising run for the Miami Heat.
Guests: Axios' Courtenay Brown and Stephen Totilo.
4/28/2023
11:41
What's next for the debt ceiling deadlock
The House voted on Wednesday to raise the debt ceiling while cutting government spending. The Republican bill passed narrowly with four GOP members voting against it.
Plus, Disney sues Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
And, writer E. Jean Carroll takes the stand to accuse former president Trump of rape.
Guests: Axios' Mike Allen and Yacob Reyes.
