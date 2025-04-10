Powered by RND
At Any Rate

Podcast At Any Rate
J.P. Morgan Global Research
Analysts from J.P. Morgan Global Research take a closer look at the stories behind some of the biggest trends, themes and developments in markets today.
Business

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Global Commodities: So much noise in the US natural gas market
    Changing dynamics of natural gas power generation demand are at play for summer 2025, while stronger production response is likely delayed to 2026. We expect up to 1.1 Bcf/day of gas-to-coal switching in summer 2025, however we flag risks of higher prices subject to weather risks and renewable availability. In 2026, we expect increase in production to alleviate such risks and push prices lower. Lastly, we address what the recession risks may mean for the US natural gas market.   Speakers: Natasha Kaneva, Head of Global Commodities Research Otar Dgebuadze, Vice President, Global Commodities Research   This podcast was recorded on 11, April 2025. This communication is provided for information purposes only. Institutional clients can view the related report at https://www.jpmm.com/research/content/GPS-4936692-0  for more information; please visit www.jpmm.com/research/disclosures for important disclosures. © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved. This material or any portion hereof may not be reprinted, sold or redistributed without the written consent of J.P. Morgan. It is strictly prohibited to use or share without prior written consent from J.P. Morgan any research material received from J.P. Morgan or an authorized third-party (“J.P. Morgan Data”) in any third-party artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems or models when such J.P. Morgan Data is accessible by a third-party. It is permissible to use J.P. Morgan Data for internal business purposes only in an AI system or model that protects the confidentiality of J.P. Morgan Data so as to prevent any and all access to or use of such J.P. Morgan Data by any third-party.
    --------  
    9:28
  • Global FX: What has and hasn’t changed in FX after a volatile week
    Our Global FX Strategists debrief a volatile week for currency markets - including key takeaways on the policy front and what challenges still lie ahead from a global macro perspective. They also discuss the the details of the recent USD sell-off, as well as expectations for USD/CNH going forward.   Speakers: Arindam Sandilya, Global FX Strategy Patrick Locke, Global FX Strategy James Nelligan, Global FX Strategy   This podcast was recorded on 11 April 2025. This communication is provided for information purposes only. Institutional clients can view the related report at https://www.jpmm.com/research/content/GPS-4954262-0 for more information; please visit www.jpmm.com/research/disclosures for important disclosures. © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved. This material or any portion hereof may not be reprinted, sold or redistributed without the written consent of J.P. Morgan. It is strictly prohibited to use or share without prior written consent from J.P. Morgan any research material received from J.P. Morgan or an authorized third-party (“J.P. Morgan Data”) in any third-party artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems or models when such J.P. Morgan Data is accessible by a third-party. It is permissible to use J.P. Morgan Data for internal business purposes only in an AI system or model that protects the confidentiality of J.P. Morgan Data so as to prevent any and all access to or use of such J.P. Morgan Data by any third-party.
    --------  
    17:33
  • US Rates – There’s no crying in basis
    US Rates strategists Jay Barry, Srini Ramaswamy, Phoebe White, and Ipek Ozil discuss the historic volatility observed in US rates markets over the past week and its drivers. Treasury market liquidity deteriorated, and swap spreads narrowed sharply, but the cash/futures basis and repo rates were relatively stable.   Speakers: Jay Barry, Head of Global Rates Strategy Srini Ramaswamy, Global Head of Interest Rate Derivatives Strategy Phoebe White, Head of US Inflation Strategy Ipek Ozil, Head of US Interest Rate Derivatives Strategy   This podcast was recorded on 10 April 2025. This communication is provided for information purposes only. Institutional clients can view the related report at https://www.jpmm.com/research/content/GPS-4955364-0 for more information; please visit www.jpmm.com/research/disclosures for important disclosures. © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved. This material or any portion hereof may not be reprinted, sold or redistributed without the written consent of J.P. Morgan. It is strictly prohibited to use or share without prior written consent from J.P. Morgan any research material received from J.P. Morgan or an authorized third-party (“J.P. Morgan Data”) in any third-party artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems or models when such J.P. Morgan Data is accessible by a third-party. It is permissible to use J.P. Morgan Data for internal business purposes only in an AI system or model that protects the confidentiality of J.P. Morgan Data so as to prevent any and all access to or use of such J.P. Morgan Data by any third-party.
    --------  
    22:47
  • Asia post-Liberation Day
    In the debut Asia edition of the ‘At Any Rate’ podcast, Sajjid Chinoy and Arindam Sandilya discuss the outlook for EM Asia macro and markets in the wake of US reciprocal tariffs. Key topics discussed: How global economic views are evolving post-Liberation Day; channels of transmission to Asian growth and growth forecast changes Asian policymakers’ responses; policy tools deployment across different countries Rates and bonds investing Asian FX - how the dollar behavior is shaping FX views; primary risk factors to watch out for This podcast was recorded on Apr 10, 2025. This communication is provided for information purposes only. Institutional clients can view the related report at https://jpmorganmarkets.com/research/content/GPS-4951821-0, https://jpmorganmarkets.com/research/content/GPS-4944945-0,  https://jpmorganmarkets.com/research/content/GPS-4950529-0, https://jpmorganmarkets.com/research/content/GPS-4952039-0 and https://jpmorganmarkets.com/research/content/GPS-4950917-0 for more information; please visit www.jpmm.com/research/disclosures for important disclosures. © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.
    --------  
    21:56
  • Global Commodities: Recession concerns confirmed
    During this commodities edition, Tracey discusses the implications of Liberation Day tariffs for agri markets and the outlook ahead.   Speaker: Tracey Allen, Head of Agricultural Commodities Research   This podcast was recorded on 4, April 2025. This communication is provided for information purposes only. Institutional clients can view the related report at https://www.jpmm.com/research/content/GPS-4949701-0  for more information; please visit www.jpmm.com/research/disclosures for important disclosures. © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved. This material or any portion hereof may not be reprinted, sold or redistributed without the written consent of J.P. Morgan. It is strictly prohibited to use or share without prior written consent from J.P. Morgan any research material received from J.P. Morgan or an authorized third-party (“J.P. Morgan Data”) in any third-party artificial intelligence (“AI”) systems or models when such J.P. Morgan Data is accessible by a third-party. It is permissible to use J.P. Morgan Data for internal business purposes only in an AI system or model that protects the confidentiality of J.P. Morgan Data so as to prevent any and all access to or use of such J.P. Morgan Data by any third-party.    
    --------  
    8:36

About At Any Rate

