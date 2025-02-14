Powered by RND
  • She Dared To Wake
    Iliza defends how fun she is and shares online dating tips. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    47:52
  • Just Enjoy The Snake
    Iliza debates a vegetarian wedding and the intricacies of a 40th birthday abroad. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:08:21
  • I'll Save You A Fish Taco
    Iliza has date night ideas for parents stuck at home and advice on salvaging a relationship from a homophobic snow storm.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    55:44
  • The Past Tense Of Blow Dried
    Iliza tries to teach Emily "yes, and" then answers pressing questions about a family's sex book collection and stealing from an open house. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:04:07
  • Use Your Mouth To Make It Pudding
    Iliza weighs in on splitting the cost of an engagement ring and a confession 30 years in the making. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    48:46

About Ask Iliza Anything

Everyone deserves that best friend who delivers blunt advice with impunity. Comedian, writer, and actor Iliza Shlesinger is that friend. She has built a cult-like following of listeners seeking her hilarious take on their problems. Every week, people submit their burning questions to the show, with topics ranging from bad coworkers, psychotic bridesmaids, and a mother-in-law who won't move out to faking an accent and diarrhea etiquette. Iliza's answers range from wise and heart-felt to rage-fueled and off-the-wall. She enjoys nothing more than giving incisive life advice to total strangers, sometimes with a celebrity guest in tow. It's always entertaining, so go ahead: Ask Iliza Anything. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/  
