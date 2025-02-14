About Ask Iliza Anything

Everyone deserves that best friend who delivers blunt advice with impunity. Comedian, writer, and actor Iliza Shlesinger is that friend. She has built a cult-like following of listeners seeking her hilarious take on their problems. Every week, people submit their burning questions to the show, with topics ranging from bad coworkers, psychotic bridesmaids, and a mother-in-law who won't move out to faking an accent and diarrhea etiquette. Iliza's answers range from wise and heart-felt to rage-fueled and off-the-wall. She enjoys nothing more than giving incisive life advice to total strangers, sometimes with a celebrity guest in tow. It's always entertaining, so go ahead: Ask Iliza Anything. Sales and Distribution by Lemonada Media https://lemonadamedia.com/