The President in the Pub

President Biden has been travelling up and down the island of Ireland, where he’s promised to “keep the peace” but has also cracked some jokes down the pub with his distant cousins. Sarah’s been following him and trying to find out why he’s actually there. And a ruling from a Texas judge seeking to ban an abortion pill across America is being batted between various courts. Joyce Vance, who was a US attorney under Barack Obama, explains what can happen when the legal system gets personal and why it could go as far as the Supreme Court. HOSTS: • Justin Webb, Radio 4 presenter • Sarah Smith, North America editor • Katty Kay, US special correspondent • Anthony Zurcher, North America correspondent GUEST: • Joyce Vance, former US attorney GET IN TOUCH: • Send us a message or voice note via WhatsApp to +44 330 123 9480 • Email [email protected] • Or use #Americast Find out more about our award winning “undercover voters” here: bbc.in/3lFddSF. This episode was made by Daniel Wittenberg with Alix Pickles and Natasha Fernandes. The technical producer was Daffyd Evans. The senior news editor is Sam Bonham.