DeSantis vs Disney: Florida's governor is feuding with the Magic Kingdom More
DeSantis vs Disney
Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has escalated his feud with Disney, launching a lawsuit against one of the country’s biggest companies. The Americast team updates us with the latest details from the battle and how it might impact his impossible presidential campaign.
And Americast's own reporting royalty/fairy queen, Katty Kay, rejoins the team from outside Westminster Abbey, where the finishing touches are being made ahead of King Charles' coronation. She analyses America's obsession with the British monarchy and whether recent events have changed anything.
HOSTS:
• Justin Webb, Radio 4 presenter
• Sarah Smith, North America editor
• Anthony Zurcher, North America correspondent
• Marianna Spring, disinformation and social media correspondent
GUEST:
• Katty Kay, US special correspondent
GET IN TOUCH:
• Send us a message or voice note via WhatsApp to +44 330 123 9480
• Email [email protected]
• Or use #Americast
This episode was made by Ivana Davidovic, Natasha Fernandes and Alix Pickles. The technical producer was Dafydd Evans. The senior news editor is Sam Bonham.
5/4/2023
34:57
Biden's Final Campaign
Joe Biden is officially running again! The 80-year-old president has posted a video promising “freedom” for Americans and to “finish the job”.
Jim Messina, who masterminded Barack Obama’s re-election campaign, tells the Americast team that Democrats should be praying every night for Donald Trump to be their opponent, why he thinks it makes sense for Kamala Harris to stay on as vice president, and how Biden’s team can make sure his age isn’t the elephant in the room.
Sarah visits a college baseball park in North Carolina to see which way voters are swinging. And Marianna checks in with our Undercover Voters, but some of them are actually distracted by the shock exit of influential anchor Tucker Carlson from Fox News.
GUEST:
• Jim Messina, Barack Obama’s re-election campaign manager
This episode was made by Daniel Wittenberg with Alix Pickles, Natasha Fernandes and Rufus Gray. The technical producer was Mike Regaard. The senior news editor is Sam Bonham.
4/25/2023
42:58
The Americast News Feed
Scrolling through the biggest stories in America right now. With Fox News forced to defend its editorial standards, Donald Trump attacking “pudding fingers” Ron DeSantis and a conservative beer boycott spilling over, the Americast team take a few of this week’s most talked about topics and explain the context behind the clickbait.
What’s been happening? Why does it matter? And why are we seeing so much of it all on social media?
We also talk about the spate of shootings of people for tragically turning up in the wrong place and the effect of “stand your ground” laws on how gun owners view self-defence.
This episode was made by Daniel Wittenberg with Alix Pickles, Ivana Davidovic and Isobel Gough. The technical producer was Mike Regaard. The senior news editor is Sam Bonham.
4/20/2023
43:36
The President in the Pub
President Biden has been travelling up and down the island of Ireland, where he’s promised to “keep the peace” but has also cracked some jokes down the pub with his distant cousins. Sarah’s been following him and trying to find out why he’s actually there.
And a ruling from a Texas judge seeking to ban an abortion pill across America is being batted between various courts. Joyce Vance, who was a US attorney under Barack Obama, explains what can happen when the legal system gets personal and why it could go as far as the Supreme Court.
GUEST:
• Joyce Vance, former US attorney
This episode was made by Daniel Wittenberg with Alix Pickles and Natasha Fernandes. The technical producer was Daffyd Evans. The senior news editor is Sam Bonham.
4/13/2023
42:35
Elon Musk Speaks to the BBC
The multi-billionaire defended his ownership of Twitter in a last-minute interview live from the company’s Silicon Valley HQ.
This extra episode of Americast features his rollercoaster conversation with the BBC’s James Clayton in full.
It came out of an email exchange over the BBC’s labelling on Twitter as "government-funded media" – Musk replied himself and agreed to an interview "tonight".
Asked about the mass layoffs of Twitter staff, misinformation on the platform and his unusual work habits, Musk at times tries to do the interviewing himself and admits that owning Twitter has been "quite painful".
HOST:
• James Clayton, BBC North America tech reporter
GUEST:
• Elon Musk, Twitter CEO
