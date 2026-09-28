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American Stories - VOA Learning English
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American Stories - VOA Learning English

VOA Learning English
EducationLanguage Learning
American Stories - VOA Learning English
Latest episode

59 episodes

  • American Stories - VOA Learning English

    Rappaccini’s Daughter by Nathaniel Hawthorne, Part One - February 20, 2025

    02/20/2025 | 15 mins.
  • American Stories - VOA Learning English

    American Stories Four Poems by Robert Frost - May 15, 2023

    05/15/2023 | 11 mins.
  • American Stories - VOA Learning English

    Two Stories about Letter X, How It Got into the Alphabet - April 07, 2023

    04/07/2023 | 11 mins.
  • American Stories - VOA Learning English

    How the Animals Lost their Tails - April 07, 2023

    04/07/2023 | 12 mins.
  • American Stories - VOA Learning English

    American Stories: Chicken Little - March 09, 2023

    03/09/2023 | 10 mins.
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About American Stories - VOA Learning English
Classic short stories that introduce American literature to intermediate English learners.
Podcast website
EducationLanguage Learning

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