A return to the Studio, A major announcement and of course.....a wild romp through a bizarre story of American History. The book is out....please consider taking a look at it.
1:28:59
How Bill Hickok got "Wild"
When people talk about "Wild Bill" Hickok...they are usually talking about his infamous death in "Deadwood"...but what was his origin story that made him such a feared name in the Wild West to begin with? Well...it's a good story and my Pal Teddy Daniels (from the Wizards of Odd) helps me tell it. Big thanks to Ethan and Ming at A Shared Universe...Kahuna, will return...once he gets paroled.
1:08:20
John Paul Jones has not yet begun to fight!
Lost Gold about the GOD of the US Navy...and yes...he's a Scottish madman and thankfully he was on our side!
1:06:54
Roy Cohn and the Era of "Mccarthyism"
Lost gold....enjoy...wild story...history sometimes repeats itself and often with the same players
1:50:53
Crazy Horse of Course, of Course
More lost gold....one of the greatest Native American warriors of all time...enjoy!!
