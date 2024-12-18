Powered by RND
In a culture obsessed with winning, "American Loser" is the podcast that puts the spotlight firmly on second place. Comedian KP Burke and his handsome Father di...
  • The Tragedy and Mystery of Michael Rockefeller
    A return to the Studio, A major announcement and of course.....a wild romp through a bizarre story of American History. The book is out....please consider taking a look at it.
    --------  
    1:28:59
  • How Bill Hickok got "Wild"
    When people talk about "Wild Bill" Hickok...they are usually talking about his infamous death in "Deadwood"...but what was his origin story that made him such a feared name in the Wild West to begin with? Well...it's a good story and my Pal Teddy Daniels (from the Wizards of Odd) helps me tell it. Big thanks to Ethan and Ming at A Shared Universe...Kahuna, will return...once he gets paroled.
    --------  
    1:08:20
  • John Paul Jones has not yet begun to fight!
    Lost Gold about the GOD of the US Navy...and yes...he's a Scottish madman and thankfully he was on our side!
    --------  
    1:06:54
  • Roy Cohn and the Era of "Mccarthyism"
    Lost gold....enjoy...wild story...history sometimes repeats itself and often with the same players
    --------  
    1:50:53
  • Crazy Horse of Course, of Course
    More lost gold....one of the greatest Native American warriors of all time...enjoy!!
    --------  
    1:28:28

About American Loser Podcast

In a culture obsessed with winning, "American Loser" is the podcast that puts the spotlight firmly on second place. Comedian KP Burke and his handsome Father dive head first into the true stories of the biggest losers in American History. Our theme song is "American Loser" by the supremely talented Robert Rolfe Feddersen. All episodes recorded at A Shared Universe Podcast Studio in Eatontown, New Jersey
