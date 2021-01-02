Welcome to the American Contingency Podcast. Each episode features a unique discussion led by members of the American Contingency community. Experts in all thin... More
American Contingency Episode 20 with Dustin Mascorro and Todd Nielsen
Dustin sits down with Todd Nielsen, CEO of Nielsen Training and Consulting. Todd has more than 25 years experience in Law Enforcement, firearms instruction and coaching. Check out Nielsen Training and Consulting at https://nielsentraining.com/ or check them out on IG @nielsentraining.
3/15/2021
58:15
American Contingency Episode 19 with Kevin Estela and Amber
Kevin sits down with Amber (ms.amber.elle on IG) to discuss the differences between homeschooling and public schooling. Kevin was a former history teacher and shares his experiences dealing with rigid institutions. Amber explains her teaching styles and what works for her family.
3/8/2021
40:08
American Contingency Episode 17 with Mike Glover and Chris Wehner
Mike sits down with Chris Wehner (@screenwritersutopia on IG) to discuss his journey writing books and film, being a history teacher and what lessons he learned along the way.
2/22/2021
41:49
American Contingency Episode 14 with Dustin Mascorro and Kevin Estela
Dustin sits down with Kevin Estela (@Estelawilded on IG) former teacher, author and survival expert. They scratch the surface on the world of survival skills, how Kevin learned his skills and practical things everyone can carry to survive.
Pocket Dump:
Swiss Army knife
Flashlight
BIC lighter
Handkerchief
Cell Phone
Book Recommendations:
101 Skills Need Survive Woods (Kevin's book!)
Mountaineering: Freedom of the Hills
Peterson Field Guide to Edible and Medicinal Plants
Six Ways In and Twelve Ways Out
2/1/2021
55:26
Episode 13 with Mike Glover and Will Harbin
Mike sits down with Will Harbin to discuss his journey through Silicon Valley and what his experience has been working across the tech industry. They discuss the social climate and what impact that has on all content creators and digital communities.
