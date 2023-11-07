Powered by RND
Alternate Reality

Alternate Reality
Friends getting together to talk comics movies, games and whatnot. You don't wanna miss it.
Leisure

  • Episode 407 - Sideways #13 and More!!!
    Alternate Reality - Episode #407 Alternate Reality is back for the second week in a row and with a track record like this we’re bound to hit episode 500 in the next 10 years. This week, aside from arguing about what is and is not authentic Mexican cuisine, the boys are talking about last weeks comics. We also give a shout-out to our newest Patreon supporters. But the most interesting part has to be the discussion of why Heroes In Crisis makes no sense. You don’t wanna miss this. Enjoy!!! Comics: Sideways #13 Savage Sword of Conan #2 Heroes In Crisis #6 Action Comics #1008 Superior Spider-Man #3 Shazam #3 Contact us at: [email protected] Support the show by becoming a member of our Patreon. Visit our Patreon Page at: https://www.patreon.com/AlternateReality Follow us on Twitter: Show: http://twitter.com/AR_Podcast Jon: http://twitter.com/jonloveless Charlie: http://twitter.com/Xonslaught The Alternate Reality Facebook page can be located at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alternate-Reality-Podcast/433051756767081 Alternate Reality is a proud member of the Comics Podcast Network Check out the Network at: http://www.comicspodcasts.com/
    --------  
    1:06:36
  • Episode 406 - Jon's Back From The Hospital
    Alternate Reality - Episode #406 Well when we last left you, we promised to only be gone 2 or 3 weeks. Its been more like 5. Wow, we really pooched that one, didn’t we? In all fairness there was no way for Jon to know just how long his recovery would be after surgery. So what seem like a easy time of sitting propped up in a recliner for a couple weeks turned into a vomit spewing catastrophe. Luckily, Jon pulled through and we can finally get back to talking about geek stuff. And Talk they did. This week the boys talk about fewer book than usual and yet manage to run longer than usual. But I guess you can chock it up to podcasting withdrawal syndrome as they couldn’t seem to get enough when they got to talking. They talked about everything from comics to Transformers to convention appearances, and several topics in-between. So sit back, strap in, and get ready, cause Alternate Reality is back baby!!!!! Enjoy!!! Comics: Avengers #15 Batman #65 Return of Wolverine #5 Jughead: The Hunger #12 Contact us at: [email protected] Support the show by becoming a member of our Patreon. Visit our Patreon Page at: https://www.patreon.com/AlternateReality Follow us on Twitter: Show: http://twitter.com/AR_Podcast Jon: http://twitter.com/jonloveless Charlie: http://twitter.com/Xonslaught The Alternate Reality Facebook page can be located at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alternate-Reality-Podcast/433051756767081 Alternate Reality is a proud member of the Comics Podcast Network Check out the Network at: http://www.comicspodcasts.com/
    --------  
    1:19:12
  • Episode 405 - Bumblebee Movie Review
    Alternate Reality - Episode #405 Movie reviews abound here on the Alternate Reality Podcast and we have another one for you tonight, albeit a short one. This week Jon and Charlie are looking at the new stand-alone Transformers movie “Bumblebee”. The boys wax nostalgic about seeing their favorite childhood toys come to life on the big screen in a way not yet shown before. They quickly review the plot of the film and discuss how this movie fits in with the existing transformers movies, if it even does. Movie Reviews: Bumblebee Enjoy!!! Contact us at: [email protected] Support the show by becoming a member of our Patreon. Visit our Patreon Page at: https://www.patreon.com/AlternateReality Follow us on Twitter: Show: http://twitter.com/AR_Podcast Jon: http://twitter.com/jonloveless Charlie: http://twitter.com/Xonslaught The Alternate Reality Facebook page can be located at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alternate-Reality-Podcast/433051756767081 Alternate Reality is a proud member of the Comics Podcast Network Check out the Network at: http://www.comicspodcasts.com/
    --------  
    28:52
  • Episode 404 - Batman Kings of Fear #6 and More!!!
    Alternate Reality - Episode #404 Alternate Reality is back for the second week in a row. We’ve got a ton of book to talk about so let’s get busy. Enjoy!!! Comics: Batman Kings of Fear #6 Justice League #15 Bully Wars #5 Young Justice #1 Adventures of the Supersons #6 Atomic Robo: Dawn of a New Era #1 Contact us at: [email protected] Support the show by becoming a member of our Patreon. Visit our Patreon Page at: https://www.patreon.com/AlternateReality Follow us on Twitter: Show: http://twitter.com/AR_Podcast Jon: http://twitter.com/jonloveless Charlie: http://twitter.com/Xonslaught The Alternate Reality Facebook page can be located at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alternate-Reality-Podcast/433051756767081 Alternate Reality is a proud member of the Comics Podcast Network Check out the Network at: http://www.comicspodcasts.com/
    --------  
    53:08
  • Episode 403 - Aquaman and Into the Spiderverse Movie Review!!!
    Alternate Reality - Episode #403 Jon and Charlie make their triumphant return this week after being off for a few months. The boys try to play catch up concerning comics, but the effort seems futile as too much stuff has come out since they’ve been gone to cover it all now. They do discuss a few issues but quickly turn their attention to easier topics; movie reviews. So the boys decide to fill the time with reviews of both Aquaman and Into the Spiderverse and we have it all for you here. Movie Reviews: Aquaman Spider-Man - Into the Spiderverse Enjoy!!! Contact us at: [email protected] Support the show by becoming a member of our Patreon. Visit our Patreon Page at: https://www.patreon.com/AlternateReality Follow us on Twitter: Show: http://twitter.com/AR_Podcast Jon: http://twitter.com/jonloveless Charlie: http://twitter.com/Xonslaught The Alternate Reality Facebook page can be located at: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alternate-Reality-Podcast/433051756767081 Alternate Reality is a proud member of the Comics Podcast Network Check out the Network at: http://www.comicspodcasts.com/
    --------  
    1:46:13

About Alternate Reality

Friends getting together to talk comics movies, games and whatnot. You don't wanna miss it.
