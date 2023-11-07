Alternate Reality - Episode #406
Well when we last left you, we promised to only be gone 2 or 3 weeks. Its been more like 5. Wow, we really pooched that one, didn’t we? In all fairness there was no way for Jon to know just how long his recovery would be after surgery. So what seem like a easy time of sitting propped up in a recliner for a couple weeks turned into a vomit spewing catastrophe. Luckily, Jon pulled through and we can finally get back to talking about geek stuff.
And Talk they did. This week the boys talk about fewer book than usual and yet manage to run longer than usual. But I guess you can chock it up to podcasting withdrawal syndrome as they couldn’t seem to get enough when they got to talking. They talked about everything from comics to Transformers to convention appearances, and several topics in-between. So sit back, strap in, and get ready, cause Alternate Reality is back baby!!!!!
Enjoy!!!
Comics:
Avengers #15
Batman #65
Return of Wolverine #5
Jughead: The Hunger #12
