Walk Through NC Legal History in the Supreme Court's History Room
This episode of All Things Judicial features a tour of the Supreme Court of North Carolina's History Room. In a 2010 interview, former Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief of Protocol and Historian Danny Moody walks listeners through the Court's 200-year history by describing many of the invaluable artifacts contained in the Court's collection. Located on the first floor of the Supreme Court Building in Raleigh, the History Room is a repository for precious works of art, historical documents and photographs, and antique furniture dating back to the court's earliest years. The interview was conducted by Raleigh Attorney Wade M. Smith for the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism."This is the 1779 law license of William R. Davie who founded the University of North Carolina and it is the oldest known North Carolina law license," said Moody on the podcast. "It was signed by three judges (which) composed the entire North Carolina judiciary at that time. These three judges also decided the Bayard v. Singleton case, one of the more important cases in American jurisprudence." This interview is part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's Historic Video Series. A video of this interview can be found on the NCcourts YouTube channel.
7/19/2023
28:52
What We Learned by Visiting All 100-County Courthouses: Chief Justice and Mrs. Newby Discuss Their Courthouse Tour
This episode features an interview with Chief Justice Paul Newby and his wife, Mrs. Macon Newby. The Chief and Mrs. Newby completed a historic 100-county courthouse tour which began in Murphy (Cherokee County) in May 2021, and ended with a final stop in Manteo (Dare County) in October 2022. They greeted judges and courthouse staff at each of the courthouses to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts operational and accessible to North Carolinians. Judges and courthouse staff are essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner."This (tour) gave us the opportunity to learn from (judges and courthouse staff). The local courthouses know much better what allows them to efficiently administer justice," Chief Justice Newby said on the podcast. "We have diversity in every way you can imagine, but what we have in common is the desire of all of our judicial official and employees that their be equal justice for all."
7/3/2023
21:42
NC's First Public Defender Wallace C. Harrelson
In this episode, we feature excerpts of an interview with former Judicial District 18 (Guilford County) Chief Public Defender Wallace C. Harrelson. He has the distinction of serving as North Carolina's first and longest serving public defender. The interview was recorded in 2008 as part of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's Historical Video Series and was conducted by former Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Albright. In the interview, Harrelson shares how he chose the law as a profession, the implementation of North Carolina's public defender system, and the details of one of his most memorable cases. "(Public defenders) had to set a standard of representation that showed that you were doing what the office was set up to do–providing the best representation possible," said Harrelson on the podcast. "It took a period of time to convince all the parties that the public defender program was what was needed to be spread throughout the state."Wallace "Wally" Harrelson was born in Cherryville, North Carolina, and graduated from Duke University with an undergraduate degree in political science. Harrelson attended Duke University School of Law and graduated in 1962. He served as a prosecutor in Guilford County and then worked in private practice until his appointment by Governor Bob Scott in 1970 as the first Chief Public Defender in the state. He served in that role for his entire career until his death in 2011. His tenure as Chief Public Defender in Judicial District 18 lasted over 40 years and spanned the terms of seven governors and five local senior resident chief superior court judges. The full video interview with Harrelson can be found on the North Carolina Judicial Branch YouTube channel.
6/21/2023
26:22
Roundtable Discussion About Courthouse Security
This episode features a roundtable discussion about the importance of courthouse security in fulfilling the constitutional mission of the Judicial Branch that "... justice shall be administered without favor, denial or delay.” The guests on today’s episode are Lieutenant Greg Lockemy with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, Major Greg Newkirk with the Wake County Sheriff's Office, and Deputy J.R. Ray with the Person County Sheriff's Office. These security professionals share personal stories and discuss a wide range of topics that include guarding against threats to courthouses and courthouse personnel, handling the media and jurors, providing first responder medical treatment, and projecting a generally positive attitude as the public's first contact at North Carolina's county courthouses."We don't have anything to sell, but we can sell ourselves," said Major Newkirk on the podcast. "And that means a pleasant attitude because it might not be a pleasant reason why they're (at court), but we can make it a very positive interaction with people while they're there."
6/7/2023
37:00
Meet Associate Justice Trey Allen
This episode of All Things Judicial features an interview with Supreme Court of North Carolina Associate Justice Trey Allen. With Associate Justice Richard Dietz, Allen is one of the two newest members on the Court having been elected in November 2022. On this podcast episode, listeners will get to know Allen who shares about his Robeson County upbringing, educational and professional experiences, and his outlook on his new job of serving as a supreme court justice. "A lot of thought and a lot of effort is required to be a good justice on our Court," said Allen on the podcast. "I try to bring a sense of my own fallibility, a determination to get it right, and a strong work ethic to the job."
