My Full Life + Faith Leaps Podcast with Tiffany Jo Baker

118 - How to Deal with Word Curses Spoken Over You with Sherri Ann Ohler

Did you know you could be speaking word curses over you and your family without even realizing it? Have others spoken things over you that contradict what God says about you? Join Tiffany Jo Baker and certified herbalist and Bible teacher Sherri Ann Ohler, as they discuss how to be free of word curses. Listen in for: *How God feels about our words *Why words carry life or death *What to do to deal with word curses in your life Favorite quote: "We can trap others or ourselves with our words." - Sherri Ann Ohler Favorite Scripture verses: "Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting." - Psalm 139: 23-24 "Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit." - Proverbs 18:21 "May the words of my mouth and the mediation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my rock and my Redeemer." - Psalm 19:14 Be sure to check out all the things Sherri Ohler has going on at Emerald Glory Wellness HERE. ( https://www.emeraldglorywellness.com/ )