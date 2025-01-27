My Full Life + Faith Leaps Podcast with Tiffany Jo Baker

120 - Protecting Moms and Babies with Melissa Heiland
There is an age-old agenda to steal, kill and destroy. It started to be seen way back in Genesis and has continued throughout time. Although it has been masqueraded to look different ways, at its roots it has always had the same goals and we have all been affected by it. Many of its efforts have been in an attempt to devalue human life. One way that has played out is through abortion. We are surrounded by people, both men and women, who have been carrying deep wounds from the choice to abort. Listen today as Tiffany Jo Baker speaks with Melissa Heiland of Beautiful Feet International. Melissa shares some beautiful ways they come alongside those that find themselves pregnant, scared, confused, and hurting in order to bring healing and hope even in the most remote and lonely places of the world.
Listen in for:
Why every life matters
How propaganda has misled us all
God's heart for every person
What we can do to help
Favorite quotes:
"Who am I? This can only be answered by the Creator." - Tiffany Jo Baker
"People in crisis are much more open to the Gospel." - Melissa Heiland
"Crisis means I don't have the tools to deal with my situation." - Melissa Heiland
Favorite scripture verses:
"Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart; and I ordained you a prophet to the nations" - Jeremiah 1:5
"So God created mankind in His own image, in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them" - Genesis 1:27
