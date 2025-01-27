Powered by RND
My Full Life + Faith Leaps Podcast with Tiffany Jo Baker

Welcome to My Full Life + Faith Leaps Podcast where we help women who are walking out their why, experience more of God's power and find rest in their purpose a...
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity

  122 - Healing From Father Wounds with Kia Stephens
    Have you found yourself living a life through the lens of father wounds? Do you ever grow weary of the pain you have carried since childhood? In our present culture, it is becoming more and more common for there to be emotional trauma surrounding fathers. Satan knows that if he can tear families apart and attack relationships with one's father, he can wreak havoc on children's hearts. Sadly, this damage carries from generation to generation until someone rises up and says, "ENOUGH!" Listen in as Tiffany Jo Baker spends time discussing this topic with Kia Stephens, author of Overcoming Father Wounds. Listen in for: • How to first be honest with yourself about your father wounds • When enough pain is enough • Why father wounds can affect you and your family's lives • What the Holy Spirit can do Favorite quotes: "Father wounds are synonymous with father absenteeism." - Kia Stephens "Acknowledgement and acceptance; those two words are mammoth." - Kia Stephens "It's easier for some to stay in chaos than to do the work of getting healed." - Tiffany Jo Baker Favorite Scriptures: He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. - Psalm 147:3 The peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. - Philippians 4:7 Be sure to check out all the things Kia Stephens is doing at www.kiastephens.com and check out her book, Overcoming Father Wounds.
    23:08
  121 - Don't Mess With Our Kids with Patrice Brown
    Does the current state of affairs in our country cause you to fear? As mothers and grandmothers, we are fiercely protective of our children physically and spiritually. We are surrounded by a culture that does its best to go the exact opposite of what God wants for us. There is an all-out assault on the family worldwide in ways we never saw coming! If satan can attack the adults with an onslaught of distractions and vices, he sees a clear path to our kids. All might seem hopeless, but that is yet another lie of the enemy. Join Tiffany Jo Baker as she talks with Patrice Brown with Her Voice Movement to discuss the most powerful way Mamma bears can protect their children. Listen to learn: * How to most effectively use your voice for change * Why staying silent means we agree with the culture * What can happen when we join others in intercession for our country Favorite Quotes: "We need revelation, revolution, reformation and revival." -Patrice Brown "It's a spirit battle." - Patrice Brown "The church doesn't like messy." - Tiffany Jo Baker Favorite Scripture: "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." - Ephesians 6:12 For more information and resources, please visit https://www.hervoicemvmt.com
    26:53
  120 - Protecting Moms and Babies with Melissa Heiland
    There is an age-old agenda to steal, kill and destroy. It started to be seen way back in Genesis and has continued throughout time. Although it has been masqueraded to look different ways, at its roots it has always had the same goals and we have all been affected by it. Many of its efforts have been in an attempt to devalue human life. One way that has played out is through abortion. We are surrounded by people, both men and women, who have been carrying deep wounds from the choice to abort. Listen today as Tiffany Jo Baker speaks with Melissa Heiland of Beautiful Feet International. Melissa shares some beautiful ways they come alongside those that find themselves pregnant, scared, confused, and hurting in order to bring healing and hope even in the most remote and lonely places of the world. Listen in for: Why every life matters How propaganda has misled us all God's heart for every person What we can do to help Favorite quotes: "Who am I? This can only be answered by the Creator." - Tiffany Jo Baker "People in crisis are much more open to the Gospel." - Melissa Heiland "Crisis means I don't have the tools to deal with my situation." - Melissa Heiland Favorite scripture verses: "Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart; and I ordained you a prophet to the nations" - Jeremiah 1:5  "So God created mankind in His own image, in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them" - Genesis 1:27
    21:09
  119 - Real Talk On Sex Trafficking and Our Kids with Vanessa Morris
    You might be surprised to discover that there is much more to sex trafficking than what we see in movies. The fact is, it is much more prevalent than most of us realize. It is necessary to be informed to protect our children and to help those touched by this epidemic. Join Tiffany Jo Baker as she talks with Vanessa Morris with Foundation United to discuss ways to prevent sex trafficking and ways to find healing from it as well. Listen in to learn: What sex trafficking is Who the most vulnerable are How we can help to prevent trafficking Where to go for healing Favorite Quotes: "Trafficking usually starts with a secret that enters early on, usually with abuse." -Vanessa Morris "The most dangerous place for a child is alone in their bedrooms with a smart device."-FBI "The thing kids are impressed with the most is authentic and transparent connections."-Vanessa Morris Key Verse:"If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him." James 1:5 For more information on The Foundation United, ways to donate or to get help, please go HERE. (https://www.foundationunited.com)
    20:38
  118 - How to Deal with Word Curses Spoken Over You with Sherri Ann Ohler
    Did you know you could be speaking word curses over you and your family without even realizing it? Have others spoken things over you that contradict what God says about you? Join Tiffany Jo Baker and certified herbalist and Bible teacher Sherri Ann Ohler, as they discuss how to be free of word curses. Listen in for: *How God feels about our words *Why words carry life or death *What to do to deal with word curses in your life Favorite quote: "We can trap others or ourselves with our words." - Sherri Ann Ohler Favorite Scripture verses: "Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting." - Psalm 139: 23-24 "Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit." - Proverbs 18:21 "May the words of my mouth and the mediation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my rock and my Redeemer." - Psalm 19:14 Be sure to check out all the things Sherri Ohler has going on at Emerald Glory Wellness HERE. ( https://www.emeraldglorywellness.com/ )
    22:37

About My Full Life + Faith Leaps Podcast with Tiffany Jo Baker

Welcome to My Full Life + Faith Leaps Podcast where we help women who are walking out their why, experience more of God's power and find rest in their purpose and progress. Host Tiffany Jo Baker and everyday experts share priceless nuggets to help you do all the things you are called and created to do in this season through soul care, simple steps and strategy straight from heaven.
