Dave & Luke
Leisure
  • EP 149 - From Laughter to Layoffs: The Roostergate Incident
    In this episode, the hosts discuss the Roostergate incident, where a seemingly innocent joke led to serious repercussions for ex-UPS employee Brian. The conversation explores the clash between different generational attitudes towards humor in the workplace, the role of the ethics line, and the broader implications for workplace culture and communication. Brian shares his personal experience, highlighting the challenges of navigating a high-stress environment while maintaining camaraderie among colleagues. The discussion serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of humor in professional settings and the need for clearer communication guidelines. In this conversation, Brian shares his experience with a suspension from UPS due to a joke that was deemed inappropriate. He discusses the investigation process initiated by a fellow driver who called the ethics line, the subsequent union involvement, and the panel hearing where he defended himself against all allegations. The discussion highlights the complexities of workplace culture, the interpretation of company policies, and the implications of calling the ethics line. Brian reflects on the reactions from his colleagues and the broader implications for workplace dynamics, particularly regarding humor and gender relations. Chapters 00:00 Introduction and Setting the Stage 02:55 The Roostergate Incident Explained 11:34 The Impact of Workplace Culture on Communication 20:11 The Ethics Line and Its Consequences 26:12 The Ethics Line Incident 28:29 Suspension and Union Involvement 30:46 The Panel Hearing Process 32:54 The Allegations and Defense 36:58 The Cardinal Sins and Company Policies 40:57 The Ethics Line and Company Culture 44:54 The Aftermath and Reactions 49:38 Reflections on Workplace Dynamics 59:39 The Weaponization of Labor Relations 01:01:02 The Ethics of Conduct and Accountability 01:03:05 Navigating Workplace Dynamics and Gender Issues 01:05:35 The Role of Humor in Coping with Workplace Stress 01:11:49 The Impact of Ethics Lines on Employee Relations 01:19:10 Reflections on Workplace Culture and Future Challenges www.patreon.com/aitdpod https://discord.gg/hm8WMUKVF8 THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED OR VIEWS EXPRESSED ON THIS PODCAST ARE THOSE OF THE HOSTS AND GUESTS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT ANY DELIVERY COMPANY    
    1:37:57
  • EP 148 - The Big, The Bound, The Thirsty
    In this episode, the hosts share personal anecdotes, including a frustrating experience at Texas Roadhouse and unexpected encounters on the road. They discuss the challenges of long workdays, humorous interactions, and the importance of patience in customer service. The conversation flows from light-hearted banter to deeper reflections on human interactions and societal norms. In this engaging conversation, Dave and Nomad explore a variety of topics ranging from unexpected encounters in their daily lives to nostalgic reflections on childhood movies like Homeward Bound. They discuss the evolution of film standards, particularly regarding animal safety in filmmaking, and how these movies impact parenting perspectives. The conversation culminates in a lighthearted debate with the QOTW about who would win in a street fight between The Muppets and Sesame Street, showcasing their humor and camaraderie. JOIN OUR PATREON! www.patreon.com/aitdpod JOIN OUR DISCORD! https://discord.gg/TR2epPEdt2 Chapters 00:00 Introduction and Shoutouts 02:04 Weekly Updates and Personal Stories 08:05 Texas Roadhouse Experience 23:54 Unexpected Encounters on the Road 38:41 Unexpected Encounters 39:25 Nostalgia for Childhood Movies 41:10 The Evolution of Film Standards 44:12 Animal Safety in Filmmaking 46:26 The Impact of Movies on Parenting 48:25 The Great Muppet vs. Sesame Street Debate 01:00:11 Final Thoughts and Community Engagement THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED OR VIEWS EXPRESSED ON THIS PODCAST ARE THOSE OF THE HOSTS AND GUESTS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT ANY DELIVERY COMPANY  
    1:02:27
  • EP 147 - Luke @thatdudelukeinmi
    In this episode, the hosts engage in a lively discussion about their experiences as UPS drivers, the importance of community through their Discord server, and the humorous anecdotes that come with the job. They are then joined by their guest Luke and delve into the evolution of body shops, the significance of preloaders, and share personal stories about winter weather and unexpected wardrobe malfunctions. The conversation highlights the camaraderie among drivers and the unique challenges they face in their daily work lives. In this engaging conversation, the hosts and guest discuss a variety of topics ranging from the harsh winter weather experiences to the evolution of corporate culture and employee recognition. They share personal stories about mentorship and career paths, delve into investing insights particularly around Bitcoin, and explore the dynamics of podcasting and collaboration. The conversation is filled with humor, personal stories, and reflections on the changes in their professional lives. Chapters 00:00 Introduction and Patreon Shoutouts 01:19 Discord Community Engagement 02:44 Daily Life and Work Experiences 05:34 Key Fob Mystery and Work Anecdotes 08:30 Introducing Luke: Background and Journey 13:44 Life as a UPS Driver: Challenges and Stories 18:10 The Evolution of Body Shops and Car Repairs 19:29 The Importance of Preloaders 25:32 Working at the Airport: Experiences and Stories 32:35 Winter Weather and Personal Anecdotes 33:28 Weather Woes and Winter Stories 38:32 Corporate Culture and Employee Recognition 44:57 Mentorship and Personal Stories 46:06 Career Paths and Life Choices 51:53 Investing Insights and Bitcoin Discussion 59:59 Podcasting Journey and Collaboration www.patreon.com/aitdpod THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED OR VIEWS EXPRESSED ON THIS PODCAST ARE THOSE OF THE HOSTS AND GUESTS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT ANY DELIVERY COMPANY
    1:06:01
  • EP 146 - Balancing Work and Life: Insights from the Podcast
     In this conversation, Dave shares a memorable day spent with his son Xander at a baseball game, highlighting the joy of creating lasting memories and the dynamics of family life. The discussion transitions into reflections on parenting, the challenges of balancing family time, and the excitement of introducing children to new experiences. The conversation then shifts to insights about the stock market, expressing concerns about current trends and the impact on personal investments. Finally, the hosts discuss workplace dynamics, particularly regarding personal days and the importance of respecting coworkers' choices, before wrapping up with a light-hearted exploration of hobbies and personal interests. www.patreon.com/aitdpod PROMO CODE "AITD50" FOR 50% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH https://discord.gg/TR2epPEdt2 JOIN THE CARDBOARD COMMUNITY DISCORD! Chapters 00:00 Introduction and Community Engagement 03:00 Exploring UPS Stock and Driver Dynamics 05:59 Nostalgic Stories and Childhood Memories 12:00 Reflections on Loss and Grief 23:54 Balancing Work and Personal Life 29:23 A Day at the Baseball Game 35:22 Navigating Family Dynamics 39:12 Reflections on Life and Memories 46:39 Stock Market Insights and Concerns 55:11 Workplace Dynamics and Personal Days 59:32 Hobbies and Personal Interests 01:01:08 Creative Hobbies and Artistic Expression 01:02:01 Outdoor Activities and Nature 01:04:35 Nostalgia and Adrenaline Rushes 01:06:04 Unique and Quirky Hobbies 01:07:35 Fitness and Health Pursuits 01:09:18 Personal Interests and Relationships 01:10:16 Travel and Adventure 01:11:41 Collecting and Gaming 01:12:30 Storytelling and Personal Experiences 01:23:03 Future Aspirations and Hobbies THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED OR VIEWS EXPRESSED ON THIS PODCAST ARE THOSE OF THE HOSTS AND GUESTS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT ANY DELIVERY COMPANY
    1:26:13
  • EP 145 - Nostalgia
    In this episode, the hosts share a series of humorous and relatable stories, starting with a hilarious emergency situation involving a desperate need for a bathroom. They reflect on childhood memories, particularly the nostalgia associated with favorite shoes and experiences. The conversation then shifts to the question of the week discussing first jobs, the wages they earned, and how those early experiences shaped their perspectives on work and life. The conversation also touches on sports legends, particularly Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of breaking Wayne Gretzky's scoring record, highlighting the dedication and integrity of athletes at the top of their game. USE PROMO CODE, "AITD50" for 50% off your 1st month on our Patreon! www.patreon.com/aitdpod   JOIN OUR DISCORD Chapters 00:00 Introduction and Excitement of Live Podcasting 03:07 Reflections on Retirement and Celebrations 05:49 Nostalgia for the Good Old Days of Music Sharing 09:00 Weather Challenges and Work Experiences 11:58 Lunch Break Mishaps and Humor 15:09 Engagement with the Audience and Community Building 31:34 The Hilarious Emergency Situation 39:24 Reflections on Childhood and Nostalgia 01:03:49 First Jobs and Their Impact 01:06:54 Child Labor Laws and Humorous Jobs 01:14:00 First Job Experiences and Pay Rates 01:20:50 Nostalgic Reflections on Early Work 01:35:08 Sports Legends and Record Breaking Moments THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED OR VIEWS EXPRESSED ON THIS PODCAST ARE THOSE OF THE HOSTS AND GUESTS AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REFLECT ANY DELIVERY COMPANY
    1:21:32

All In The Delivery is a podcast hosted by Dave (a New Yorker) and Luke ”Nomad” (a West Virginian). With Dave not being able to pronounce peoples names and Luke’s southern baritone voice, this duo provides you weekly episodes that are full of laughs! With their package delivery background, both being dad’s and love for music and comedy movies, AITD is a must listen!
