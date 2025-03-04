Life is full of unexpected twists….and if you’ve ever felt a little unsure about what’s next – whether in work, life, or just the world around you – you’re in the right place. We’ll explore strategies for resilience, and growth; and talk about how to handle transitions and keep moving forward – no matter what life throws your way. So take a deep breath – and let’s navigate this together. Sarah Conners, a Life Skills Educator who also oversees the quality of life programs, at the Fleet and Family Support Center at NAS Patuxent River.
--------
20:45
AirWaves #102: JAMinar - Sharing learning to increase knowledge, connect teammates to mission
Knowledge is power, and educating the workforce is the goal of a new training program called JAMinar. It's designed to give employees the opportunity for a deep dive into the programs they support.
--------
23:40
AirWaves #100: Intentional Stress to Build Resilience
Today, we are on the AIRWaves with part two of our Manage Stress, Build Resilience series. In a previous podcast, we talked about stress. How to manage and ways to cope with stress and today, we're going to take it a step further and talk about how we can use intentional stress to build resilience and why that is such an important part of taking care of your mental health and preventing stressors from controlling your life. Please welcome back to the show Command Operational Audiologist and Stress Management Coach, Lieutenant Commander Kyle Shepard.
--------
39:44
AirWaves #95: Insider Threat: Is It You?
Did you know that one of the biggest threats to our national security could come from inside the organization? On today's podcast, we're talking about insider threat, what it is, what motivates insider threat, and what you can do to detect and mitigate a potential threat before it's too late.
--------
25:19
AirWaves #94: Personnel Security - Why it Matters
On today's AIRWaves podcast, we're talking about improvements to the security investigation process and giving you the important information you need to know about self-reporting and how to and maintain your clearance. We're also going to discuss the important role we all play in protecting the organization and our national security. Welcome to AIRWaves, the official podcast of the Naval Air Systems Command.