AirWaves #100: Intentional Stress to Build Resilience

Today, we are on the AIRWaves with part two of our Manage Stress, Build Resilience series. In a previous podcast, we talked about stress. How to manage and ways to cope with stress and today, we're going to take it a step further and talk about how we can use intentional stress to build resilience and why that is such an important part of taking care of your mental health and preventing stressors from controlling your life. Please welcome back to the show Command Operational Audiologist and Stress Management Coach, Lieutenant Commander Kyle Shepard.