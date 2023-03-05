Alex & Meredith are nutrition and fitness coaches and owners of Tactic Nutrition, sure. But this podcast is so much more than that. They are also no-bs straight... More
100th Episode Celebration!
Welcome to the 100th Episode of Afternoon Snack!
5/3/2023
47:01
Grifting in the Fitness Space, Food Processing, and Raw Diets
Meredith and Alex sit down in this rabbit-hole filled episode where they explore grifting in the fitness space, and how the over-complication of workout routines can take away from the fundamentals of fitness and nutrition. Instead of science-backed, peer-reviewed advice, profits and quick fixes are everywhere in social media. They try to see through that noise to what fitness grifts you should watch out for while also exploring current grifts in nutrition. They break down the concept of raw diets, the ways in which food processing changed the course of human evolution, and how what we eat reflects current social hierarchies in our society. — Being Pet Owners — What Grifting Is — False Science in Fitness Documentarys — Raw Diets — Food Processing: Pre, Primary, Secondary, — The Industrial + Agricultural Revolutions— What Caloric Needs Are— Seed Oils, Sodium, and The Spice Trade— Nutrition-based Social Hierarchies — The Deal with Raw Ground Beef— Zone 2 Heart Rate — HIIT Workouts— Intensity vs. Volume in a Workout Resources Mentioned in This Episode:The Mel Robbins Podcast The Game Changers Dcoumentary "The Game Changers - A Scientific Review with Full Citations" by Meredith Root "The rise and fall of the Liver King—a social media sensation who is now being sued by his followers for $25 million" by Catalina Giant and The Conversation"Food for Thought: Was Cooking a Pivotal Step in Human Evolution?" by Alexandra Rosati in The Scientific American "This Olympic champion speed skater trains on the bike 30 hours per week" by Zach Nehr
4/26/2023
55:10
Former CrossFit Competitors Look Back: The CrossFit Open, Being a Games Athlete, and Community
Alex and Meredith look back on their time as CrossFit competitors, after discussing the pros and cons of living in a small town versus a big city. Taking us all the way back to 2012 before CrossFit became the global fitness sensation that it is, they touch on the changes in the sport over the years. They also share their experience in the CrossFit Open, competing in the Quarterfinals as a game athlete and in team events, and why community was a huge reason behind their departure from the competitive realm of the sport. Listen in to their story as ex-competitive CrossFit athletes, learn what the sport meant for them, and how they channel their competitive spirits now. — Living in a Big City vs. Small Town (Calgary vs. Fernie)— Game Nights— Alex and Meredith's Fitness Background— Competing in the CrossFit Open— Being a Games Athlete— Team Events— The CrossFit Quarterfinals — Affiliate GPP Programming vs. CrossFit the Sport— Loss of Community + Leaving Crossfit— Finding Your Reason to Compete — Exercising in the Wake of Grief — Working in Law + Research and Development— The Importance of Academics Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Carolyne PrevostMal O'BrienNetflix's Full SwingNetflix's Home GameBrooks Koepka
4/19/2023
48:08
Tactic Coach Merissa Wise and Todd Wise on Entrepreneurship, Discipline, and Addiction
Husband-wife duo Merissa Wise and Todd Wise join Meredith and Alex to talk about all things fitness and the importance of discipline. With over 6 years of nutrition coaching experience, 8 years CrossFit Coaching experience, and a B.S. in Human Wellness Management, Melissa has been an invaluable part of the Tactic team for years. An eating disorder survivor, Merissa understands the value of nutrition and health and how difficult it is to know which way to go on that journey. They explore what it's like to be a coach who owns their own business, working with clients, and dealing with discipline and addiction.— Merissa's Journey to Tactic— Todd's Journey to The Pack & Great Wolf Crossfit— Owning Your Own Business— Working with Clients — Who a Coach is For — Discipline — The Myth of Motivation — Emotional Regulation — Orthorexia nervosa— Addiction Resources Mentioned in This Episode:Melissa's IGTodd's IG "In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts: Close Encounters with Addiction" by Gabor Maté
4/12/2023
1:06:35
Post-Marathon Reflection: Dealing with Fatigue, a Sub 3 Goal, and an Undulating Course
Alex and Meredith are back from their third big city marathon run. Clocking in at 3:07:05, Alex placed 3rd in Females 30-34, 7th for Female runners, and 206th overall in the race. Going in with a goal of finishing below the 3 hour mark — unaware of the extreme hills and true difficulty of the course — Alex dealt with a lot of negative self-talk and utter exhaustion by the end. Even though she achieved a personal best, when she passed that finish line, she was hit with a wave of emotion. From the disorganization of the LA marathon, to the absolute fatigue Alex was fighting in the last 6 miles, to realizing before she even finished that she was not going to maintain a sub 3 pace, Alex shares all about her 2023 LA Marathon experience and her major takeaways.— AirTags— Alex's 2023 LA Marathon Experience— How the Major Cities Compare: LA vs. Boston vs. Chicago— Sub 3 Goal Reflection— How Hills Affect a Run — Dealing with an Undulating Course— Exhaustion + Powering Through The Finish— Negative and Positive Self-Talk — The Internal Battle to Not Walk — How to Handle Not Meeting Our Goals— Post-Marathon Emotions Resources Mentioned in This Episode:2023 LA Marathon ResultsLA Times Article by Jeong Park, Andrew J. Campa, and Andrew Khouri "L.A. Marathon 2023: Thousands hit the streets for the 38th annual trek from downtown to Century City"See Alex cross the finish line Listen to Alex's Pre-Marathon Mindset"How Bad Do You Want It?: Mastering the Psychology of Mind over Muscle" by Matt Fitzgerald
