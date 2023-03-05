Post-Marathon Reflection: Dealing with Fatigue, a Sub 3 Goal, and an Undulating Course

Alex and Meredith are back from their third big city marathon run. Clocking in at 3:07:05, Alex placed 3rd in Females 30-34, 7th for Female runners, and 206th overall in the race. Going in with a goal of finishing below the 3 hour mark — unaware of the extreme hills and true difficulty of the course — Alex dealt with a lot of negative self-talk and utter exhaustion by the end. Even though she achieved a personal best, when she passed that finish line, she was hit with a wave of emotion. From the disorganization of the LA marathon, to the absolute fatigue Alex was fighting in the last 6 miles, to realizing before she even finished that she was not going to maintain a sub 3 pace, Alex shares all about her 2023 LA Marathon experience and her major takeaways.— AirTags— Alex's 2023 LA Marathon Experience— How the Major Cities Compare: LA vs. Boston vs. Chicago— Sub 3 Goal Reflection— How Hills Affect a Run — Dealing with an Undulating Course— Exhaustion + Powering Through The Finish— Negative and Positive Self-Talk — The Internal Battle to Not Walk — How to Handle Not Meeting Our Goals— Post-Marathon Emotions Resources Mentioned in This Episode:2023 LA Marathon ResultsLA Times Article by Jeong Park, Andrew J. Campa, and Andrew Khouri "L.A. Marathon 2023: Thousands hit the streets for the 38th annual trek from downtown to Century City"See Alex cross the finish line Listen to Alex's Pre-Marathon Mindset"How Bad Do You Want It?: Mastering the Psychology of Mind over Muscle" by Matt Fitzgerald