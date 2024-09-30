Powered by RND
TED Audio Collective / Youngme Moon, Mihir Desai, & Felix Oberholzer-Gee
Harvard Business School professors discuss and debate current events that sit at the crossroads of business and culture. Youngme Moon, Mihir Desai, and Felix Ob...
  • The Best Of Recommendations
    Revisit some of Felix and Mihir’s recommendations.
    --------  
    32:49
  • The Best Of After Hours - TikTok & Sports
    Revisit Felix and Mihir’s discussion about TikTok bans and why sports have become so valuable.
    --------  
    31:38
  • March 13, 2024
    Mihir, Felix and NYU’s Dolly Chugh discuss the pressure on business leaders to conform to the demands of woke capitalism. Should you give in? Push back? What are the risks and rewards? Also: Feeling low lately? Chances are you are just getting older. We speculate why most people go through some sort of midlife crisis and talk about ways to better cope with life’s seemingly inevitable ups and downs. (Originally aired Nov. 2, 2022)
    --------  
    33:43
  • ICYMI: The Promise and Peril of AI
    In case you missed it: In this episode, Felix, Sarah and Mihir discuss Chat GPT, if AI is truly transformational, the future of search, and how to digitally detox from all this AI talk. (Originally aired March 1, 2023).
    --------  
    37:05
  • Our Predictions for 2024
    What’s in store for 2024? Mihir and Felix are back with their celebrated predictions episode. Will OPEC implode? Are quant funds in trouble? What’s Argentina’s future? Can inflation in the U.S. really sink to 2%? Is plastic the new asbestos? Who will acquire Electronic Arts? Is AIML a verb? Listen in as the hosts (foolishly) predict what the new year will bring.
    --------  
    49:25

About After Hours

Harvard Business School professors discuss and debate current events that sit at the crossroads of business and culture. Youngme Moon, Mihir Desai, and Felix Oberholzer-Gee engage in a spirited discussion on a range of topics torn from the headlines — from Facebook, to free trade, to the #MeToo movement. Informed by their unique expertise as professors at one of the world’s leading business schools, their takes are always surprising, unconventional, and insightful.
