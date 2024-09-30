March 13, 2024

Mihir, Felix and NYU’s Dolly Chugh discuss the pressure on business leaders to conform to the demands of woke capitalism. Should you give in? Push back? What are the risks and rewards? Also: Feeling low lately? Chances are you are just getting older. We speculate why most people go through some sort of midlife crisis and talk about ways to better cope with life’s seemingly inevitable ups and downs. (Originally aired Nov. 2, 2022)