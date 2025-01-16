Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentAffording Your Life with Attorney General Keith Ellison
Listen to Affording Your Life with Attorney General Keith Ellison in the App
Listen to Affording Your Life with Attorney General Keith Ellison in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Affording Your Life with Attorney General Keith Ellison

Podcast Affording Your Life with Attorney General Keith Ellison
Attorney General Keith Ellison
Affording Your Life with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is your podcast about fairness, justice, and consumer information to help you afford your life...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • The Price of Monopoly ft. Stacy Mitchell
    How does market concentration affect you and your community? Stacy Mitchell, an outstanding thinker and writer when it comes to issues of corporate power, joined the podcast to discuss how a lack of antitrust enforcement led to the creation of food deserts and so much more. Be sure to tune in, rate, and review! You can find Stacy's article on food deserts in the Atlantic here: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/12/food-deserts-robinson-patman/680765/
    --------  
    29:31
  • Addressing the Elephant in the Oval Office
    On this episode, Attorney General Ellison discusses his approach to the incoming Trump administration and recaps some of the office's biggest cases of the year. Be sure to tune in, rate and review, and share with friends and family.
    --------  
    20:43
  • Utility Players: How We Cut Energy Costs
    We do a lot at the Minnesota Attorney General's Office to help folks afford their lives, including fighting to keep your utility bill fair. When your power company is looking to raise rates, we're often on the other side of the table, advocating for individual and small business ratepayers. On this episode, we tell the story of that important work, and share how you can get involved.   For more on our advocacy for ratepayers, see this post on our Substack: https://affordingyourlife.substack.com/p/utility-players
    --------  
    30:16
  • Working for Workers in Minnesota
    Workers are up against a lot right now. Wage theft affects tens of thousands of Minnesota workers every year. Non-compete agreements are stifling competition and suppressing wages. And sometimes employers reach into your paycheck and take money they shouldn't. Fortunately, my Office is committed to standing up for working people and holding bad actors who take advantage of workers accountable. We cover all these issues and so much more on this episode of Affording Your Life. Please be sure to rate, review, and share with friends and family! You can read the Attorney General's full Working for Workers report here: https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Reports/LaborReport_2024.pdf To submit a complaint to the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, visit this link: https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Complaint.asp
    --------  
    39:35
  • The Economics of Abortion Access ft. Senator Tina Smith
    Attorney General Keith Ellison is joined by Senator Tina Smith to discuss the economic impact that access to reproductive healthcare, or the lack thereof, can have on people across the country.
    --------  
    33:18

More Government podcastsMore Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Affording Your Life with Attorney General Keith Ellison

Affording Your Life with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is your podcast about fairness, justice, and consumer information to help you afford your life.
Podcast website

Listen to Affording Your Life with Attorney General Keith Ellison, The Young Turks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:48:13 AM