Affording Your Life with Attorney General Keith Ellison

How does market concentration affect you and your community? Stacy Mitchell, an outstanding thinker and writer when it comes to issues of corporate power, joined the podcast to discuss how a lack of antitrust enforcement led to the creation of food deserts and so much more. Be sure to tune in, rate, and review!
You can find Stacy's article on food deserts in the Atlantic here: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/12/food-deserts-robinson-patman/680765/
Addressing the Elephant in the Oval Office
On this episode, Attorney General Ellison discusses his approach to the incoming Trump administration and recaps some of the office's biggest cases of the year. Be sure to tune in, rate and review, and share with friends and family.
Utility Players: How We Cut Energy Costs
We do a lot at the Minnesota Attorney General's Office to help folks afford their lives, including fighting to keep your utility bill fair. When your power company is looking to raise rates, we're often on the other side of the table, advocating for individual and small business ratepayers. On this episode, we tell the story of that important work, and share how you can get involved.
For more on our advocacy for ratepayers, see this post on our Substack: https://affordingyourlife.substack.com/p/utility-players
Working for Workers in Minnesota
Workers are up against a lot right now. Wage theft affects tens of thousands of Minnesota workers every year. Non-compete agreements are stifling competition and suppressing wages. And sometimes employers reach into your paycheck and take money they shouldn't. Fortunately, my Office is committed to standing up for working people and holding bad actors who take advantage of workers accountable.
We cover all these issues and so much more on this episode of Affording Your Life. Please be sure to rate, review, and share with friends and family!
You can read the Attorney General's full Working for Workers report here: https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Reports/LaborReport_2024.pdf
To submit a complaint to the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, visit this link: https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Complaint.asp
The Economics of Abortion Access ft. Senator Tina Smith
Attorney General Keith Ellison is joined by Senator Tina Smith to discuss the economic impact that access to reproductive healthcare, or the lack thereof, can have on people across the country.