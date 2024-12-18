Episode 20: Shawn McKenna, ProLink Solutions by Affordable Housing Podcast Presented by NALHFA
Episode 19: CRA Modernization with David Dworkin, NHC
In this episode, Katelynn Harris speaks with David Dworkin, President and CEO of the National Housing Conference. Their conversation includes a history of the Community Reinvestment Act and a discussion on the proposed modernization of this important policy.
Episode 18: Robert Dietz, National Association of Home Builders
In this episode, Jonathan Paine speaks with Robert Dietz, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for the National Association of Home Builders. Their conversation includes a look back at 2019 economic trends, projections for 2020, and how interests rates could affect the housing market and home affordability.
Dr. Robert Dietz is Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Economics and Housing Policy for the National Association of Home Builders, where his responsibilities include housing market analysis, economic forecasting and industry surveys, and housing policy research. He has published academic research on the benefits of homeownership, federal tax policy, and other housing issues, and has testified before Congress on real estate policy issues. He is often cited on housing and economic issues in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and other media sources. Prior to joining NAHB in 2005, Robert worked as an economist for the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, where he was the committee’s real estate expert. He is a native of Dayton, Ohio and earned a Ph.D. in Economics from the Ohio State University.
Episode 17: National Housing Trust, "Where Will We Live" Campaign
In this episode, Katelynn Harris speaks with Taí Coates, Campaign Media Organizer, and Moha Thakur, Public Engagement and Policy Associate, from the National Housing Trust about the "Where Will We Live" campaign.
Their conversation includes everything you need to know about the campaign, including why it started, what they hope to accomplish, and where you can find campaign resources.
Learn more about NHT's "Where Will We Live" campaign at nationalhousingtrust.org/where-will-we-live
Episode 16: National Housing Law Project, Disparate Impact
In this episode, Katelynn Harris speaks with Noëlle Porter, Director of Government Affairs for the National Housing Law Project, about the Disparate Impact rule.
Katelynn and Noëlle's conversation includes the history of the Disparate Impact rule, the potential effects of the new proposed rule, and the grassroots activity in response to the proposed rule.
About Affordable Housing Podcast Presented by NALHFA
The NALHFA Affordable Housing Podcast highlights new and innovative affordable housing finance solutions by bringing together the nation’s leading housing finance experts, thought leaders, and decision makers.
There is no city, county, or state in the entire country where a minimum wage worker can find safe and acceptable affordable housing options. The affordable housing crisis has led to the shortage of over 7.2 million affordable rental homes available to low income families. NALHFA’s Affordable Housing Podcast will explore the reasons behind the housing crisis and how the industry can unite together to discover creative solutions to provide more affordable housing options across the country.