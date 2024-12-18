Affordable Housing Podcast Presented by NALHFA

Episode 18: Robert Dietz, National Association of Home Builders

In this episode, Jonathan Paine speaks with Robert Dietz, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for the National Association of Home Builders. Their conversation includes a look back at 2019 economic trends, projections for 2020, and how interests rates could affect the housing market and home affordability. Dr. Robert Dietz is Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Economics and Housing Policy for the National Association of Home Builders, where his responsibilities include housing market analysis, economic forecasting and industry surveys, and housing policy research. He has published academic research on the benefits of homeownership, federal tax policy, and other housing issues, and has testified before Congress on real estate policy issues. He is often cited on housing and economic issues in the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and other media sources. Prior to joining NAHB in 2005, Robert worked as an economist for the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, where he was the committee’s real estate expert. He is a native of Dayton, Ohio and earned a Ph.D. in Economics from the Ohio State University.