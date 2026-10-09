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7 episodes
- In 1811, hundreds of enslaved people in what’s now Louisiana joined together to burn down plantations, free captives, and kill their enslavers. They came from different tribes, spoke different languages, and coordinated across long distances with one goal - freedom. So why haven't we ever heard of it? Journalist Michael Harriot joins us to tell the story of the 1811 German Coast Uprising. Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.
Support the show by subscribing on Substack
Show Notes
Guest: Michael Harriot
Want to learn more?
Read:
Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America
Watch/ Listen:Drapetomania: Diaspora Wars Part 1: The Multicultural Revolt of 1811 (featuring W. Kamau Bell and Carvell Wallace)
Follow Garrison
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Senior Producer: Kristen Bennett
Producer: Matt Gant
Story Editor: Julie Caine
Fact Checker: Sarah McClure
Production Supervisor: Hugo Salguero
Original music & sound design: Kyle Murdock
Executive Producer: N’Jeri Eaton
Head of Brand & Audience: Anhelo Reyes
Head of Video: Tonja Thigpen
Huge thanks to our partners at American Experiments
To Kevin, Allie, Dom, Simone, and last but not least — Mr. Benjamin.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- When Gloria Richardson pushed a National Guardsman’s bayonet out of her face, she captured the defiant spark that made her one of the most important figures of the civil rights and Black liberation struggles. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland joins Garrison to talk about the lasting legacy of the woman known as “The Lady General of Civil Rights.”
Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.
Support the show by subscribing on Substack
Show Notes
Guest: Governor Wes Moore
Want to learn more?
Read:
The Struggle is Eternal: Gloria Richardson and Black LiberationCivil War on Race Street: The Civil Rights Movement in Cambridge, Maryland
Watch: Gloria Hayes Richardson Oral History InterviewGloria Richardson Talks About the Civil Rights Movement in Cambridge, Maryland
Follow Garrison
YouTube
TikTok
Instagram
Senior Producer: Kristen Bennett
Producer: Matt Gant
Story Editor: Julie Caine
Fact Checker: Sarah McClure
Production Supervisor: Hugo Salguero
Original music & sound design: Kyle Murdock
Executive Producer: N’Jeri Eaton
Head of Brand & Audience: Anhelo Reyes
Head of Video: Tonja Thigpen
Huge thanks to our partners at American Experiments
To Kevin, Allie, Dom, Simone, and last but not least — Mr. Benjamin.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- How did comedy get so… political? Well, we have Dick Gregory to partially thank for that. Garrison and comedian/The Daily Show host Josh Johnson talk about Gregory’s subversive brand of political comedy, his activism and how he put his values above the fear of being cancelled.
Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.
Support the show by subscribing on Substack
Show Notes
Guest: Josh Johnson
Want to learn more?
Read:
N****r
Dick Gregory’s Political Primer
Watch:
The One & Only Dick Gregory
Follow Garrison
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TikTok
Instagram
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Do you ever feel powerless in the face of an atrocity? Well, that never stopped George Washington Williams, a Black man who went from being a “barely literate” veteran to a crusader who exposed a genocide in the Congo and nearly toppled a king. Garrison and activist Mohammed Elnaiem discuss how we can learn from someone who let his faith and love for Black people around the world guide his actions.
Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.
Support the show by subscribing on Substack
Show Notes
Guest: Mohammed Elnaiem
Want to learn more?
Read:
George Washington Williams: A Biography
History of the Negro Race: 1619-1880
King Leopold’s Ghost
Watch:
King Leopold’s Ghost
More on the crisis in the Congo:
Friends of the Congo
Congo Week (Oct 18-24, 2026)
Follow Garrison
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TikTok
Instagram
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Episode 1 - The Future According to Octavia Butler
Sci-Fi author Octavia Butler seemed to have predicted our dystopian present over 30 years ago. But can her understanding of history help us change our future? Garrison and Erika Alexander (actor and futurist) discuss the power of radical imagination and the lasting impact of her work.
Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.
Support the show by subscribing on Substack.
Guest: Erika Alexander
Want to learn more?
Read:
Kindred
Parable of the Sower
Parable of the Talents
Positive Obsession: The Life and Times of Octavia E. Butler
Watch:
Octavia Butler: A Cautionary Tale
Octavia Butler Interview with Julie Dash
Follow Garrison Hayes:
YouTube
TikTok
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About About That Life
To fully understand what we’re living through right now, we need to dig deeper into our history. Hosted by award-winning journalist Garrison Hayes, About That Life uncovers unsung and overlooked figures from Black history who challenged the status quo — from Gloria Richardson to George Washington Williams. Each episode traces the defiant, strategic and deeply human choices they made and sits down with people whose life and work connects to their legacy. The fight for justice has always had a playbook. And these stories provide the blueprint for a better future.Podcast website
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