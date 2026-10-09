Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryAbout That Life
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
About That Life
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

About That Life

Garrison Hayes
History
About That Life
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • About That Life

    The Slave Revolt They Tried to Erase

    10/09/2026 | 29 mins.
    In 1811, hundreds of enslaved people in what’s now Louisiana joined together to burn down plantations, free captives, and kill their enslavers. They came from different tribes, spoke different languages, and coordinated across long distances with one goal - freedom. So why haven't we ever heard of it? Journalist Michael Harriot joins us to tell the story of the 1811 German Coast Uprising. Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.

    Support the show by subscribing on Substack

    Show Notes

    Guest: Michael Harriot

    Want to learn more?

    Read:

    Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America

    Watch/ Listen:Drapetomania: Diaspora Wars Part 1: The Multicultural Revolt of 1811 (featuring W. Kamau Bell and Carvell Wallace)

    Follow Garrison

    YouTube

    TikTok

    Instagram

    Senior Producer: Kristen Bennett

    Producer: Matt Gant

    Story Editor: Julie Caine

    Fact Checker: Sarah McClure

    Production Supervisor: Hugo Salguero

    Original music & sound design: Kyle Murdock

    Executive Producer: N’Jeri Eaton

    Head of Brand & Audience: Anhelo Reyes

    Head of Video: Tonja Thigpen

    Huge thanks to our partners at American Experiments

    To Kevin, Allie, Dom, Simone, and last but not least — Mr. Benjamin.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • About That Life

    Gloria Richardson and The Revolutionary Road to Change

    10/01/2026 | 32 mins.
    When Gloria Richardson pushed a National Guardsman’s bayonet out of her face, she captured the defiant spark that made her one of the most important figures of the civil rights and Black liberation struggles. Governor Wes Moore of Maryland joins Garrison to talk about the lasting legacy of the woman known as “The Lady General of Civil Rights.”

    Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.

    Support the show by subscribing on Substack

    Show Notes

    Guest: Governor Wes Moore

    Want to learn more?

    Read:

    The Struggle is Eternal: Gloria Richardson and Black LiberationCivil War on Race Street: The Civil Rights Movement in Cambridge, Maryland

    Watch: Gloria Hayes Richardson Oral History InterviewGloria Richardson Talks About the Civil Rights Movement in Cambridge, Maryland

    Follow Garrison

    YouTube

    TikTok

    Instagram

    Senior Producer: Kristen Bennett

    Producer: Matt Gant

    Story Editor: Julie Caine

    Fact Checker: Sarah McClure

    Production Supervisor: Hugo Salguero

    Original music & sound design: Kyle Murdock

    Executive Producer: N’Jeri Eaton

    Head of Brand & Audience: Anhelo Reyes

    Head of Video: Tonja Thigpen

    Huge thanks to our partners at American Experiments

    To Kevin, Allie, Dom, Simone, and last but not least — Mr. Benjamin.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • About That Life

    Dick Gregory and The Art of Subversive Comedy (with Josh Johnson)

    09/17/2026 | 26 mins.
    How did comedy get so… political? Well, we have Dick Gregory to partially thank for that. Garrison and comedian/The Daily Show host Josh Johnson talk about Gregory’s subversive brand of political comedy, his activism and how he put his values above the fear of being cancelled.

    Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.

    Support the show by subscribing on Substack

    Show Notes

    Guest: Josh Johnson

    Want to learn more?

    Read:

    N****r

    Dick Gregory’s Political Primer

    Watch:

    The One & Only Dick Gregory

    Follow Garrison

    YouTube

    TikTok

    Instagram
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • About That Life

    How to Expose a Genocide: The George Washington Williams Story

    09/02/2026 | 33 mins.
    Do you ever feel powerless in the face of an atrocity? Well, that never stopped George Washington Williams, a Black man who went from being a “barely literate” veteran to a crusader who exposed a genocide in the Congo and nearly toppled a king. Garrison and activist Mohammed Elnaiem discuss how we can learn from someone who let his faith and love for Black people around the world guide his actions.

    Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.

    Support the show by subscribing on Substack

    Show Notes

    Guest: Mohammed Elnaiem

    Want to learn more?

    Read:

    George Washington Williams: A Biography

    History of the Negro Race: 1619-1880

    King Leopold’s Ghost

    Watch:

    King Leopold’s Ghost

    More on the crisis in the Congo:

    Friends of the Congo

    Congo Week (Oct 18-24, 2026)

    Follow Garrison

    YouTube

    TikTok

    Instagram

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • About That Life

    The Future According to Octavia Butler

    08/26/2026 | 27 mins.
    Episode 1 - The Future According to Octavia Butler

    Sci-Fi author Octavia Butler seemed to have predicted our dystopian present over 30 years ago. But can her understanding of history help us change our future? Garrison and Erika Alexander (actor and futurist) discuss the power of radical imagination and the lasting impact of her work.

    Who’s a defiant person you think we should feature on the show? Or do you have a story about someone who inspired you to be “about that life"? Leave us a voicemail at 814-326-2866.

    Support the show by subscribing on Substack.

    Guest: Erika Alexander

    Want to learn more?

    Read:

    Kindred

    Parable of the Sower

    Parable of the Talents

    Positive Obsession: The Life and Times of Octavia E. Butler

    Watch:

    Octavia Butler: A Cautionary Tale

    Octavia Butler Interview with Julie Dash

    Follow Garrison Hayes:

    YouTube

    TikTok

    Instagram
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More History podcasts
Trending History podcasts
About About That Life
To fully understand what we’re living through right now, we need to dig deeper into our history. Hosted by award-winning journalist Garrison Hayes, About That Life uncovers unsung and overlooked figures from Black history who challenged the status quo — from Gloria Richardson to George Washington Williams. Each episode traces the defiant, strategic and deeply human choices they made and sits down with people whose life and work connects to their legacy. The fight for justice has always had a playbook. And these stories provide the blueprint for a better future.
Podcast website
History

Listen to About That Life, American Scandal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
About That Life: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 7:42:23 PM
A company fromMADSACK