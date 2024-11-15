Was Freud an evil genius or a genius that became evil? What happened between Freud and Jung? Do you believe in the Psychosexual Stages of Development? Fatou and Maz discuss psychology's most iconic, yet polarizing weirdos: Sigmund Freud.
1:15:28
Dinner at the Salem Witch Trials!
Define witch! Fatou and Maz discuss the origins of witch-hunts, the Salem Witch Trials, their favorite Halloween costumes and whether a Baby Ruth chocolate bar is ashy or not!
54:59
Dinner with Judy Garland and Liza Minelli!
Much like Judy and Liza, this episode has a lot going on! Actors, singers, dancers and gay icons.
49:12
Dinner with Christopher Colombus
They could never make us like you, Cristoforo Colombo! Did Christopher Columbus really discover America? The answer is no, but Maz and Fatou will be telling you that and more this week!
57:09
Dinner at the Circus with Barnum, Bailey & Britney!
There's only 2 types of people in the world: the ones that entertain, and the ones that observe. Today Fatou and Maz will entertain you by discussing the history of the circus! The good, the bad and the really depressing!
