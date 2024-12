Dinner at the Circus with Barnum, Bailey & Britney!

There's only 2 types of people in the world: the ones that entertain, and the ones that observe. Today Fatou and Maz will entertain you by discussing the history of the circus! The good, the bad and the really depressing!