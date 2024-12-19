How Zapier Became Profitable in 3 years and Scaled to $5B with Wade Foster

a16z Partner Seema Amble connects with Zapier co-founder Wade Foster about the company’s founding and GTM success utilizing a product-led growth (PLG) strategy. Chock-full of actionable insights, this episode explores Zapier’s product strategy, customer experience, and how the team built a sustainable growth engine that enabled them to reach profitability within three years. Foster also provides valuable guidance on brand strategy and how creating an unconventional “weird” brand helped Zapier differentiate from competitors.1:15-2:05 Zapier's origin story2:05-3:13 Initial product idea3:13-5:06 Finding product-market fit and YC5:06-7:43 How Zapier found their early customers7:43-10:15 Strategic approach to identifying services to integrate10:15-13:28 Identifying customer needs and optimizing onboarding13:28-16:10 Developing a scalable customer acquisition strategy16:10-19:07 Guidance on building a successful self-serve product 19:07:23:52 Early pricing experiments and brand evolution23:53-27:04 Early hiring strategy 27:04-29:59 Reflecting on Zapier’s brand identity and product strategy29:59-31:19 Advice for founders regarding customer acquisition and GTM31:19-31:59 OutroPlease note that the content here is for informational purposes only; should not be taken as legal, business, tax, or investment advice or be used to evaluate any investment or security; and is not directed at any investors or potential investors in any a16z fund. a16z and its affiliates may maintain investments in the companies discussed. For more details please see a16z.com/disclosures.