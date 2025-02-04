A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks

A Storm In The Desert Trailer

In 1972, at the base of a Swiss mountain, God saved a man named Mack Stiles. Two decades later, John Folmar “accepted Jesus as his personal Savior”; he doesn’t know even where he first heard that phrase.What happens in the next quarter-century is a testament to God’s commitment to use faithful, ordinary ministry to effect fruitful, extraordinary change. A Storm in the Desert tells this story.