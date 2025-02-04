Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityA Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks
Listen to A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks in the App
Listen to A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks

Podcast A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks
9Marks
In 1972, at the base of a Swiss mountain, God saved a man named Mack Stiles. Two decades later, John Folmar “accepted Jesus as his personal Savior”; he doesn’t ...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityReligion & SpiritualityReligion

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • A Storm In The Desert Trailer
    In 1972, at the base of a Swiss mountain, God saved a man named Mack Stiles. Two decades later, John Folmar “accepted Jesus as his personal Savior”; he doesn’t know even where he first heard that phrase.What happens in the next quarter-century is a testament to God’s commitment to use faithful, ordinary ministry to effect fruitful, extraordinary change. A Storm in the Desert tells this story.
    --------  
    1:39

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks

In 1972, at the base of a Swiss mountain, God saved a man named Mack Stiles. Two decades later, John Folmar “accepted Jesus as his personal Savior”; he doesn’t know even where he first heard that phrase.What happens in the next quarter-century is a testament to God’s commitment to use faithful, ordinary ministry to effect fruitful, extraordinary change. A Storm in the Desert tells this story.
Podcast website

Listen to A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks, The Bible Recap and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

A Storm In The Desert—Podcast by 9Marks: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/6/2025 - 8:48:23 AM