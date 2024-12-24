We are closing out the year with a special guest, Tenzin Chogkyi—a longtime Buddhist practitioner, teacher, and former nun ordained by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. With decades of experience in both inner growth and social justice, Tenzin brings profound wisdom and a unique perspective. This episode explores self-compassion and how building a loving relationship with oneself creates the foundation for a meaningful, joyful life.Episode 178: Self-Compassion with Tenzin Chogkyi If you're looking for a thoughtful gift this holiday season, the book How to Train a Happy Mind, offers simple, practical ways to create a happier mind, fulfilling relationships, and a better world. Combining timeless Buddhist wisdom with modern science, it's a funny, accessible guide to letting go of anger, craving, and fear while cultivating genuine fulfillment.Support the show
34:51
Exchanging Self with Other #177
Today's episode features a transformative meditation known as "Exchanging Self." Originally shared with the Train a Happy Mind community, this practice has deep roots in Tibetan Buddhism. For nearly a thousand years, it remained a closely guarded tradition, recently made accessible to all. If this meditation resonates with you, consider joining the Train a Happy Mind community, which gathers on Sunday mornings. Participation is open to everyone, either for free or by donation.

Episode 177: Exchanging Self with Other

If you're looking for a thoughtful gift this holiday season, the book How to Train a Happy Mind, offers simple, practical ways to create a happier mind, fulfilling relationships, and a better world. Combining timeless Buddhist wisdom with modern science, it's a funny, accessible guide to letting go of anger, craving, and fear while cultivating genuine fulfillment.
40:37
What is Compassion? #28 [rebroadcast]
Compassion is starting to rival mindfulness as the next most popular up-and-coming form of secular meditation. But what is compassion? Compassion, from the Buddhist perspective, is not just empathizing with others' suffering, but actively wishing to take it away.

Episode 28. What Is Compassion?
27:07
Guided Meditation on Love #26 [rebroadcast]
A guided meditation on love, or loving-kindness, the expansive form of love wishing happiness not only to friends and family but to all beings everywhere including our enemies. In the language of Buddhism, metta or maitri.

Episode 26. Guided Meditation on Love
22:46
How to Live a Happy Life: NPR's Laura Sydell Talks with Scott Snibbe #176
NPR's Laura Sydell talks with Scott Snibbe about his book, How to Train a Happy Mind, at The Battery in San Francisco. They discuss interdependence (or emptiness) at length and also how great movies and comedians, like Jerry Seinfeld, can capture Buddhism's insights into how to live happy lives.

Episode 176: NPR's Laura Sydell Talks with Scott Snibbe
The How to Train a Happy Mind podcast brings meditation to modern people hungry for happy, meaningful lives. Each week, host Scott Snibbe and his guests share powerful mind training techniques that go beyond mindfulness to harness our intelligence, emotions, and imagination. Learn how to build a happy mind, fulfilling relationships, and a better world through a secular approach to meditation that is based on modern science and psychology, yet grounded in the authentic thousand-year old Tibetan Buddhist tradition of analytical meditation. How to Train a Happy Mind is a project of the nonprofit Skeptic's Path to Enlightenment. Our host, Scott Snibbe, is a twenty-five-year student of Tibetan Buddhism whose teachers include His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Lama Zopa Rinpoche. Snibbe is the author of the popular How to Train a Happy Mind book, and leads meditation classes and retreats worldwide infused with science, humor, and the realities of the modern world.