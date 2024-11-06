Above the Law? Exploring Presidential Immunity from Criminal Prosecution

On this Episode of A Hard Look, Senior Technology Editor Bennett J. Nuss interviews Professor Mark Rotenberg regarding immunities provided to government officials, especially the President and Executive Branch. The conversation ranges from a history of official immunities in the United States, the distinctions between civil and criminal immunity, and rounding out with a discussion of the ongoing litigation against President Donald Trump within the D.C. Circuit. This episode was produced by ALR Technology Editor ⁠Anthony Aviza⁠. --- Recommended Reading: This Episode’s Transcript United States v. Trump Decision Nixon v. Fitzgerald Clinton v. Jones Trump v. Mazars Note: This episode was recorded before the Oral Arguments in Trump v. United States, which was rescheduled for April 25th, 2024 by the time this episode was published.