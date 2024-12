A Hard Look at Project 2025: Part Two

Welcome back to A Hard Look! This offers a deeper dive into The Mandate for Leadership, also known as Project 2025. In Part Two, we analyze the document alongside experts Dr. Don Kettl and Dr. Jennifer Selin. Visit our website: https://administrativelawreview.org/podcast-a-hard-look/ Learn more about our guests Jennifer Selin: Google Scholar Profile Don Kettl: LinkedIn Recommended Readings Heritage Foundation "Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise” by The Heritage Foundation (also known as Project 2025) Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (2024) “Constraining the Executive Branch: Congressional Use of the Courts in the Administrative State” by Jennifer Selin and Pamela Clouser McCann “The Importance of Removal Restrictions in a Schedule F World” by Jennifer Selin and Paul Verkuil “The Transformation of Governance: Public Administration for the Twenty-First Century” by Donald Kettl “The Divided States of America” by Donald Kettl This episode was produced by the Administrative Law Review Senior Technology Editor, Sophia Navedo-Quinones, and Technology Editor, Victoria Paul. Thank you to American University Washington College of Law’s Professor Lubbers and Professor Popper for their guidance on this episode. If you have any questions about this episode or the podcast, or if you would like to propose a topic or guest, please e-mail us at [email protected] . The transcript for this episode can be found here.