Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentA Hard Look
Listen to A Hard Look in the App
Listen to A Hard Look in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

A Hard Look

Podcast A Hard Look
Administrative Law Review
A Hard Look is an administrative law podcast produced in conjunction with the Administrative Law Review at American University's Washington College of Law. On t...
More
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • A Hard Look at Project 2025: Part Two
    Welcome back to A Hard Look! This offers a deeper dive into The Mandate for Leadership, also known as Project 2025. In Part Two, we analyze the document alongside experts Dr. Don Kettl and Dr. Jennifer Selin. Visit our website:  https://administrativelawreview.org/podcast-a-hard-look/ Learn more about our guests Jennifer Selin: Google Scholar Profile Don Kettl: LinkedIn Recommended Readings Heritage Foundation "Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise” by The Heritage Foundation (also known as Project 2025) Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (2024) “Constraining the Executive Branch: Congressional Use of the Courts in the Administrative State” by Jennifer Selin and Pamela Clouser McCann  “The Importance of Removal Restrictions in a Schedule F World” by Jennifer Selin and Paul Verkuil  “The Transformation of Governance: Public Administration for the Twenty-First Century” by Donald Kettl “The Divided States of America” by Donald Kettl This episode was produced by the Administrative Law Review Senior Technology Editor, Sophia Navedo-Quinones, and Technology Editor, Victoria Paul. Thank you to American University Washington College of Law’s Professor Lubbers and Professor Popper for their guidance on this episode. If you have any questions about this episode or the podcast, or if you would like to propose a topic or guest, please e-mail us at [email protected]. The transcript for this episode can be found here.
    --------  
    1:07:34
  • A Hard Look at Project 2025: Part One
    Welcome back to A Hard Look! This episode provides an objective overview of The Mandate for Leadership, also known as Project 2025. This is Part One, of our two-part series on Project 2025. Stay tuned for Part Two, which is a Q&A with legal and policy experts. , Visit our website:  https://administrativelawreview.org/podcast-a-hard-look/ Recommended Readings Heritage Foundation Project 2025 by the Heritage Foundation Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (2024) This episode was produced by the Administrative Law Review Senior Technology Editor, Sophia Navedo-Quinones, and Technology Editor, Victoria Paul. If you have any questions about this episode or the podcast, or if you would like to propose a topic or guest, please e-mail us at [email protected]. The transcript for this episode can be found here.
    --------  
    13:55
  • A Quick Look at Administrative Law
    Welcome back to A Hard Look! Listen to our first episode of our new “Quick Look” series, where we provide insight into foundational administrative law principles. In today’s episode, we start with basics and define administrative law, provide an overview of its principles, and discuss its development within the United States. Show Notes Visit our website: https://administrativelawreview.org/podcast-a-hard-look/ Recommended Readings Administrative Law and Process in a Nutshell by ⁠Ronald M. Levin & Jeffrey S, Lubbers Administrative Law and Regulatory Policy: Problems, Text, and Cases by Stephen G. Breyer, et al. This episode was produced by the Administrative Law Review Senior Technology Editor, Sophia Navedo-Quinones, and Technology Editor, Victoria Paul. Thank you to Professor Jeffrey S. Lubbers at American University Washington College of Law for contributing to this episode's development. If you have any questions about this episode or the podcast, or if you would like to propose a topic or guest, please e-mail us at [email protected].
    --------  
    9:54
  • Season 6 Trailer
    A Hard Look, a podcast by the Administrative Law Review, covers recent events in administrative law, regulatory policy, and the critiques and praise of various regulations and their efficacy. This season, stand by for our new series: A Quick Look and A Hard Look at What's to Come, in addition to our traditional A Hard Look episodes! If you have any questions about the podcast, or if you would like to propose a topic or guest, please e-mail us at [email protected].
    --------  
    1:52
  • Above the Law? Exploring Presidential Immunity from Criminal Prosecution
    On this Episode of A Hard Look, Senior Technology Editor Bennett J. Nuss interviews Professor Mark Rotenberg regarding immunities provided to government officials, especially the President and Executive Branch. The conversation ranges from a history of official immunities in the United States, the distinctions between civil and criminal immunity, and rounding out with a discussion of the ongoing litigation against President Donald Trump within the D.C. Circuit. This episode was produced by ALR Technology Editor ⁠Anthony Aviza⁠. --- Recommended Reading: This Episode’s Transcript United States v. Trump Decision Nixon v. Fitzgerald Clinton v. Jones Trump v. Mazars Note: This episode was recorded before the Oral Arguments in Trump v. United States, which was rescheduled for April 25th, 2024 by the time this episode was published.
    --------  
    1:02:41

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About A Hard Look

A Hard Look is an administrative law podcast produced in conjunction with the Administrative Law Review at American University's Washington College of Law. On the podcast, we dive into some of the new developments shaping the current landscape of administrative law and regulatory policy and we discuss some of the ways that administrative law impacts attorneys, industries, and people.
Podcast website

Listen to A Hard Look, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:44:10 AM