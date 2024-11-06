Welcome back to A Hard Look! This offers a deeper dive into The Mandate for Leadership, also known as Project 2025. In Part Two, we analyze the document alongside experts Dr. Don Kettl and Dr. Jennifer Selin.
Visit our website: https://administrativelawreview.org/podcast-a-hard-look/
Learn more about our guests
Jennifer Selin: Google Scholar Profile
Don Kettl: LinkedIn
Recommended Readings
Heritage Foundation
"Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise” by The Heritage Foundation (also known as Project 2025)
Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (2024)
“Constraining the Executive Branch: Congressional Use of the Courts in the Administrative State” by Jennifer Selin and Pamela Clouser McCann
“The Importance of Removal Restrictions in a Schedule F World” by Jennifer Selin and Paul Verkuil
“The Transformation of Governance: Public Administration for the Twenty-First Century” by Donald Kettl
“The Divided States of America” by Donald Kettl
This episode was produced by the Administrative Law Review Senior Technology Editor, Sophia Navedo-Quinones, and Technology Editor, Victoria Paul.
If you have any questions about this episode or the podcast, or if you would like to propose a topic or guest, please e-mail us at [email protected].

1:07:34
A Hard Look at Project 2025: Part One
Welcome back to A Hard Look! This episode provides an objective overview of The Mandate for Leadership, also known as Project 2025. This is Part One, of our two-part series on Project 2025. Stay tuned for Part Two, which is a Q&A with legal and policy experts. ,
Recommended Readings
Heritage Foundation
Project 2025 by the Heritage Foundation
Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (2024)


13:55
A Quick Look at Administrative Law
Welcome back to A Hard Look! Listen to our first episode of our new “Quick Look” series, where we provide insight into foundational administrative law principles. In today’s episode, we start with basics and define administrative law, provide an overview of its principles, and discuss its development within the United States.
Show Notes
Visit our website: https://administrativelawreview.org/podcast-a-hard-look/
Recommended Readings
Administrative Law and Process in a Nutshell by Ronald M. Levin & Jeffrey S, Lubbers
Administrative Law and Regulatory Policy: Problems, Text,
and Cases by Stephen G. Breyer, et al.
This episode was produced by the Administrative Law Review Senior Technology Editor, Sophia Navedo-Quinones, and Technology Editor, Victoria Paul.

9:54
Season 6 Trailer
A Hard Look, a podcast by the Administrative Law Review, covers recent events in administrative law, regulatory policy, and the critiques and praise of various regulations and their efficacy. This season, stand by for our new series: A Quick Look and A Hard Look at What's to Come, in addition to our traditional A Hard Look episodes!
1:52
Above the Law? Exploring Presidential Immunity from Criminal Prosecution
On this Episode of A Hard Look, Senior Technology Editor Bennett J. Nuss interviews Professor Mark Rotenberg regarding immunities provided to government officials, especially the President and Executive Branch. The conversation ranges from a history of official immunities in the United States, the distinctions between civil and criminal immunity, and rounding out with a discussion of the ongoing litigation against President Donald Trump within the D.C. Circuit.
This episode was produced by ALR Technology Editor Anthony Aviza.
Recommended Reading:
This Episode’s Transcript
United States v. Trump Decision
Nixon v. Fitzgerald
Clinton v. Jones
Trump v. Mazars
Note: This episode was recorded before the Oral Arguments in Trump v. United States, which was rescheduled for April 25th, 2024 by the time this episode was published.
A Hard Look is an administrative law podcast produced in conjunction with the Administrative Law Review at American University's Washington College of Law. On the podcast, we dive into some of the new developments shaping the current landscape of administrative law and regulatory policy and we discuss some of the ways that administrative law impacts attorneys, industries, and people.