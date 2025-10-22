In this episode, Jennifer Darling interviews Bill and Rebecca Dane, a married couple who are both first responders. They share their journey of meeting in the fire service, navigating their careers while maintaining a strong relationship, and the challenges of parenting in a first responder family. The conversation delves into their experiences with work-life balance, the impact of shift work on family dynamics, and the importance of trust and communication in their marriage. As they approach retirement, they reflect on their identities as first responders and their hopes for the future together.

takeaways

Bill and Rebecca met while working in the fire service.

They emphasize the importance of professionalism in their relationship at work.

Parenting in a first responder family requires careful planning and communication.

They have successfully balanced their careers and family life despite the challenges.

Trust and understanding each other's stressors are crucial in their relationship.

They have developed a strong partnership in both parenting and their professional lives.

Bill's transition to a leadership role brought new challenges to their family dynamics.

They both value the importance of shared responsibilities in parenting.

As they approach retirement, they reflect on their identities as first responders.

They look forward to spending more time together and exploring new hobbies after retirement.