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A Duty To Act
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A Duty To Act

Jennifer Darling, Josh Darling
BusinessGovernment
A Duty To Act
Latest episode

46 episodes

  • A Duty To Act

    Love in the Line of Duty: Bill and Rebecca Dane

    10/22/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
    In this episode, Jennifer Darling interviews Bill and Rebecca Dane, a married couple who are both first responders. They share their journey of meeting in the fire service, navigating their careers while maintaining a strong relationship, and the challenges of parenting in a first responder family. The conversation delves into their experiences with work-life balance, the impact of shift work on family dynamics, and the importance of trust and communication in their marriage. As they approach retirement, they reflect on their identities as first responders and their hopes for the future together.
    takeaways
    Bill and Rebecca met while working in the fire service.
    They emphasize the importance of professionalism in their relationship at work.
    Parenting in a first responder family requires careful planning and communication.
    They have successfully balanced their careers and family life despite the challenges.
    Trust and understanding each other's stressors are crucial in their relationship.
    They have developed a strong partnership in both parenting and their professional lives.
    Bill's transition to a leadership role brought new challenges to their family dynamics.
    They both value the importance of shared responsibilities in parenting.
    As they approach retirement, they reflect on their identities as first responders.
    They look forward to spending more time together and exploring new hobbies after retirement.
  • A Duty To Act

    Shining a Light on First Responder Wellness | Conrad Weaver

    10/08/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
    summaryIn this conversation, filmmaker Conrad Weaver discusses his journey into creating the documentary PTSD 911, which focuses on the mental health struggles of first responders. He emphasizes the importance of community engagement through screening events and the need for mental health training within first responder organizations. The discussion also touches on the impact of childhood experiences on resilience, the role of leadership in promoting wellness, and the personal stories of individuals featured in the documentary. Conrad's podcast serves as a platform to continue the conversation around mental health solutions for first responders.
     
    takeaways
    Conrad Weaver is a filmmaker focused on first responder wellness.
    The documentary PTSD 911 highlights the mental health struggles of first responders.
    Screening events foster community discussions about mental health.
    Childhood experiences significantly impact first responders' resilience.
    PTSD affects not only work performance but personal lives as well.
    The stories of Nicole, Matt, and Desiree illustrate the human impact of PTSD.
    Mental health training is crucial for first responders.
    Leadership plays a vital role in promoting wellness in organizations.
    Coping mechanisms vary among individuals based on their experiences.
    Conrad's podcast aims to provide solutions for first responders' mental health challenges.
  • A Duty To Act

    The Power of Shift Meals in First Responder Teams

    09/18/2025 | 1h
    In this episode, Jennifer Darling and Josh Darling discuss the concept of 'shift meal' and its significance in fostering camaraderie and teamwork among first responders. They explore various experiences from different departments, the impact of shared meals on workplace culture, and the mental health benefits associated with communal dining. The conversation also highlights specific examples of successful shift meals, including taco nights and cooking competitions, emphasizing the importance of food as a unifying force in high-stress environments.
  • A Duty To Act

    Michael Carunchio | The World's Okayest Medic

    08/13/2025 | 1h 8 mins.
    In this engaging conversation, Jennifer and Mike Carunchio delve into the world of podcasting, particularly within the EMS community. Mike shares his journey from being a paramedic to starting 'The Okayest Medic Podcast,' discussing the challenges and rewards of creating educational content. They explore the importance of real-life case studies, the ethical considerations of sharing patient information, and the impact of social media on the profession. Mike also reflects on the risks of sharing opinions in a public forum and the balance between monetization and maintaining authenticity in podcasting. The discussion highlights the significance of networking, time management, and the evolving landscape of EMS education.
  • A Duty To Act

    Warren Olsen: A Legacy in Fire Safety

    07/30/2025 | 53 mins.
    Summary
    In this conversation, Jennifer Darling and Warren Olson discuss the evolution of fire protection, the importance of continuing education, and the role of mentorship in the fire service. They explore Warren's extensive career, his involvement with the NFPA, and the challenges faced in fire safety regulations. The discussion highlights the significance of teaching and the impact of major fire incidents on current safety practices.
    takeaways
    MICE aims to simplify continuing education for providers and administrators.
    Warren Olson has over 50 years of experience in fire protection.
    He emphasizes the importance of mentorship in the fire service.
    Generational changes have improved firefighter health and safety.
    Teaching has been a passion for Warren throughout his career.
    NFPA technical committees play a crucial role in developing fire safety codes.
    Challenges in fire safety regulations are influenced by special interest groups.
    Lessons from past fire incidents shape current safety practices.
    The pendulum of fire safety regulations swings with public perception.
    Warren's journey reflects the importance of continuous learning in fire protection.
    Sound Bites
    "I've been doing this a long time."
    "Teaching gives me the greatest joy."
    "The codes are being chipped away."
    Chapters
    00:00Introduction to MICE and TrackMyCE.io
    01:25Warren Olson's Journey in Fire Protection
    05:55Career Progression and Experiences in Fire Service
    11:52Generational Changes in Fire Service
    17:52The Importance of Teaching and Mentorship
    23:52Involvement with NFPA Technical Committees
    29:54Challenges in Fire Safety Regulations
    35:56Lessons from Major Fire Incidents
    41:33Reflections on Fire Safety and Future Directions

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About A Duty To Act

EMS, Fire, and Police are necessary for the health and safety of our communities. Join Jennifer Russell, active duty paramedic/firefighter, department administrator, and instructor, as she interviews other active duty public service members and officials. The mission is to understand better the medical, fire, and police services, the challenges they are tackling, and what can be done to ensure our departments and teams are healthy and strong into the future.
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