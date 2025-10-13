Want to grow your home business without the stress of cold prospecting? John Melton shares a simple yet powerful strategy to invite people to your business opportunity, starting with the people you already know - your Facebook friends. By leveraging the power of warm connections, you can build momentum and confidence in your business. "The best way to get started is to quit thinking and start doing." More juicy resources: https://mylifestyleacademy.com/blog/ https://mylifestyleacademy.com/download

You're sitting on a goldmine of potential customers and prospects - your existing social media friends! John Melton talks about why and how to tap into your contacts, turning Facebook friends into a growth opportunity for your network marketing business. "Sometimes the best prospects are hiding in plain sight." More juicy resources: https://mylifestyleacademy.com/blog/ https://mylifestyleacademy.com/download

Other companies have tried luring my team with automated systems and funnels, but here's the thing: Automation doesn't work in network marketing! Trust me, I tried it 10 years ago! Sure you might get some conversions. Sure you might get some sales. But here's the thing: Automation can't replace personal relationships! We use the ATM System instead, and it's literally the best system in the world. "The most powerful leverage in business is not automation, but connection." More juicy resources: https://mylifestyleacademy.com/blog/ https://mylifestyleacademy.com/download

These are some of the most common mistakes I see socials marketers make every day, even after being in the Network Marketing business for more than 20 years! Lucky for you, I've learnt to identify them, correct them, and teach others how to do the same. "You don't have to make mistakes, but if you do, make them quickly and learn from them." More juicy resources: https://mylifestyleacademy.com/blog/ https://mylifestyleacademy.com/download

Pray for MLM because it's going away! Oldschool MLM is literally on life support, with its obsolete way of doing things. New MLM is not a scam. New MLM has science-backed, exciting products. In the New MLM you can build your business any way you want to. This is literally an MLM revolution! "The oldschool MLM ways are outdated, but there's a lot to learn from it." More juicy resources: https://mylifestyleacademy.com/blog/ https://mylifestyleacademy.com/download

About My Lifestyle Academy Podcast

John and Nadya Melton are two of the most distinguished Home Business Experts and Top 100 Income Earners in the Network Marketing Industry. After spending 10 years building their business using offline methods and sacrificing family time, they turned to online marketing. This led them to explore and develop various online marketing strategies until they found the formula that worked for them and their team. Over the past 3 years, their organization has brought in over $100 million in sales and over 300,000 new customers. All without home parties, meeting presentations and three-way calls! Every week, John and Nadya teach the best network marketing tips and strategies, talk to top industry leaders and share real-world advice. Join them and learn everything you need to know about building a profitable home business around your life.