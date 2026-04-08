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53 episodes
- The Great British bakers of Series 11 have switched off their ovens, wiped down their work stations and hung up their aprons as the tempered chocolate sets on another season. Matty walks away the unlikely champion and forgets a very important proposal in all the excitement! Its been a season full of (ooooh) controversial decisions … Continue reading The Great British Baking Show S.11 – FINALE →
- Only four distinguished bakers enter the Bake-Off tent this week to participate in the persnickety Patisserie themed SEMI-FINAL! Jake and Katie have two bakers on their respective teams and Kimberly has left the chat this week to protest. (Just kidding! She will be back for the Final). And while some bakers are able to display … Continue reading The Great British Baking Show S.11 – SEMI-FINAL →
- In the final weeks, bakers in the Great British Baking Show tent are tasked with a new set of bakes that fail to leave most in a “Party” mood. Especially when one of the challenges is Paul Hollywood’s all time, absolute, hands down, undisputed, most FAVORITE treat of all time. Oh, and of course, like … Continue reading The Great British Baking Show S.11 – Party Week →
- The teams are really thinning out in the Bake Off tent. But a thin consistency is not a bad thing as the name of the game this week is syrups, caramels and air light meringues. Dessert Week always presents certain challenges for the bakers and for Kimberly, Katie and Jake as well who are forced … Continue reading The Great British Baking Show S.11 – Dessert Week →
- It’s a Date with the Bake 2 for 1 special! Double the episodes means double the star bakers, but TRIPLE the bakers making their sad exit from the yummiest tent in England. Pastry Week is a classic and a must for showing the bakers’ skills with a flakey crust. However, the Great British Baking Show … Continue reading The Great British Baking Show S.11 – Pastry and Botanical Weeks →
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