In this episode, Smead Capital Management CEO Cole Smead and CIO Bill Smead talk about the firm's quarterly book list. They also discuss the state of markets and the economy, investment lessons learned, and much more. Listen in to hear what books they have recently read, what they are currently reading, and the books they have on deck.

In this episode, wealth manager Megan Gorman joins Cole Smead to discuss her newly released work title “All the Presidents’ Money”. The book offers a fascinating dive into the personal finances of U.S. presidents, revealing how their wealth (or lack thereof) shaped their leadership and policies. Gorman offers a compelling mix of history and financial insight to reveal the impact of money on American politics.

In this episode, author Michael Craig joins Cole Smead and Bill Smead to discuss his book, "The Professor, The Banker, and the Suicide King," which dives into the world of high-stakes poker. The story follows the legendary Texas Hold’em showdown between billionaire banker Andy Beal and a team of top professional players, and explores the psychological tactics and strategic decisions behind each move.

In this episode, seasoned investor-turned-commerce secretary Wilbur Ross joins Cole and Bill Smead to discuss his new book, "Risks and Returns," where he delves into the complex world of distressed asset investing. Ross shares his experiences and strategies for identifying undervalued opportunities, managing risk and maximizing returns, blending financial wisdom with personal anecdotes from a career spent transforming troubled companies intro profitable ventures.

In this episode, investment analyst Brett Gardner joins Cole and Bill Smead to discuss his newly released book, "Buffett’s Early Investments," which explores Warren Buffett’s key initial ventures that shaped his approach to wealth-building. Gardner provides readers with a closer look at how the legendary investor's financial instincts and disciplined strategies helped lay the groundwork for his later success.

About A Book with Legs

Welcome to A Book with Legs podcast, hosted by Smead Capital Management. In each episode, the folks at Smead Capital Management explore value investing through an entirely unique lens, bringing in authors to discuss books that have directly or indirectly influenced the decisions the Smead team has made on their investments in stocks and equities. The podcast is for the curious-minded looking for worldly wisdom. Investing is the last great liberal art, and the team at Smead wants to learn as much as they can. Any level of investor, business person, or thinker, whether personally or professionally, will be intrigued and engaged by these discussions.