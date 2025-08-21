Powered by RND
A Better Paradise
A Better Paradise
A Better Paradise

Absurd Ventures
FictionScience Fiction
A Better Paradise
  • Episode 12: I Want Love, Not Dominion
    Episode 12: I Want Love, Not Dominion
Daisy tells of the raid on Tyburn Utopias that entailed its final hours; Unseen forces arrange a very strange reunion in Portland. This episode contains mature content and graphic language, and depictions of violence. Created and written by Dan Houser. Directed by Lazlow. From Absurd Ventures and QCODE.
    47:23
  • Episode 11: A Show of Petulance
    Episode 11: A Show of Petulance
Kurt grows concerned over a sudden persistently recurring thought; Daisy takes on a new incognito persona in Portland; and Yaroslav is given dire orders… This episode contains mature content and graphic language. Created and written by Dan Houser. Directed by Lazlow. From Absurd Ventures and QCODE.
    45:35
  • Episode 10: Watching Me and Watching Them
    Episode 10: Watching Me and Watching Them
Kurt remembers the build becoming much stronger than anyone could have imagined; Tensions rise at Tyburn Utopias as Mark becomes increasingly unhinged, surrounded by his new yes men; The team is unnerved as animator Bryce seems to be getting a bit too engaged with the game world… This episode contains mature content and graphic language. Created and written by Dan Houser. Directed by Lazlow. From Absurd Ventures and QCODE.
    53:07
  • Episode 9: God Killed the Dinosaurs, but This Is Different
    Episode 9: God Killed the Dinosaurs, but This Is Different
NigelDave reckons with the history of his own creation – an accident that they tried to kill off; John Tyburn-Smith believes he's not the only one tracking Daisy, as she considers a proposal to flee to Portland… This episode contains mature content and graphic language. Created and written by Dan Houser. Directed by Lazlow. From Absurd Ventures and QCODE.
    44:56
  • Episode 8: Love Is Not Real. I Will Try to Make It Exist.
    Episode 8: Love Is Not Real. I Will Try to Make It Exist.
The project faces serious new legal opposition while in full-scale development in Montana; Kurt and Daisy form a bond, and are being unknowingly pursued by NigelDave… This episode contains mature content and graphic language. Created and written by Dan Houser. Directed by Lazlow. From Absurd Ventures and QCODE.
About A Better Paradise

About A Better Paradise

Set in the near future, A BETTER PARADISE tells the story of the ill-fated development of an ambitious but addictive digital game-world project led by inventor and psychologist, Dr. Mark Tyburn.  As the advanced software they developed began delivering unexpected and disturbing results, the team fell apart under strange circumstances and the project was abandoned. The game world and the super-intelligence within were discarded, left dormant and undiscovered. Until now.   A BETTER PARADISE is an expansive new universe created by Absurd Ventures, the new company founded by storytellers behind Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto.  Experience this terrifying new world via the 12-episode original audio fiction series, A BETTER PARADISE Volume One: An Aftermath starring Andrew Lincoln, Shamier Anderson, Paterson Joseph, Rain Spencer and more. Produced by Absurd Ventures in partnership with QCODE Media.
FictionScience Fiction

