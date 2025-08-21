Episode 8: Love Is Not Real. I Will Try to Make It Exist.

The project faces serious new legal opposition while in full-scale development in Montana; Kurt and Daisy form a bond, and are being unknowingly pursued by NigelDave… This episode contains mature content and graphic language. Created and written by Dan Houser. Directed by Lazlow. From Absurd Ventures and QCODE.