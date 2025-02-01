Powered by RND
Runtime

Podcast Runtime
Sophia Tung, Zac Hall
Apple News & Mac Rumors Breaking All Day
Technology

  • Runtime initiated.
    In this jam packed launch episode, Sophia Tung and Zac Hall dive deep into DeepSeek’s arrival to the AI race, how NVIDIA and OpenAI are responding, and the state of current AI tools; this week’s biggest tech surprises, what has us excited and what has us concerned, and much more.  https://youtu.be/TqujmNnQ8DY Hosts Sophia Tung YouTube: youtube.com/@sophiat  Threads: threads.net/@sophnewsnet  Mastodon: myf.one/@via Bluesky: bsky.app/profile/sof.is Zac Hall X: @apollozac Threads: threads.net/@apollozac Instagram: instagram.com/apollozac Subscribe, Rate, and Review Apple Podcasts YouTube Feedback  Email us feedback and questions to [email protected] Links Runtime system Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Art of Finding the Beauty in Imperfections - Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Watch Boom fly its XB-1 aircraft past the speed of sound for the first time Blue Origin sends first New Glenn rocket into orbit Starship Flight 7: What went wrong? (And right) SpaceX Starship: SN8 aced launch and bellyflop maneuver; landing explosive, data collected Roborock's new cleaner bot has a retractable robotic arm Pebble reviving e-ink smartwatch with iPhone support, touting 16K custom watch faces to Apple’s zero Hack the North Review: BenQ 27-inch 5K Thunderbolt 4 Designer Monitor is a proper Apple Studio Display competitor for $1199 New LG 5K UltraFine Display models work properly near wireless access points including routers LG UltraFine 5K Display, Apple's external monitor solution, can become unusable when near a router [U] GeForce RTX 5090 & GeForce RTX 5080 Out Now, Featuring Game-Changing AI and Neural Rendering Capabilities, and DLSS 4 With Multi Frame Generation | GeForce News | NVIDIA 9to5Neural Archives 9to5Neural: ChatGPT Operator, Claude Citations, DeepSeek R1 9to5Neural: DeepSeek explained, deep NVIDIA losses, AI privacy claim debunked Nintendo just officially revealed the new Switch 2 Nintendo Switch 2 release date might have just leaked...could be landing sooner than you think Bing tries to trick you into thinking you're using Google [Video] Tim Cook apologizes to customers over Apple's Maps controversy, recommends Bing and other alternatives Severance season 2 ‘worth the wait’ say reviews; official podcast now available too Apple continues high-profile Severance promos with fun homepage panels Apple has ‘Lumon employees’ working inside Severance cube at Grand Central Terminal Tim Cook turns Tim C. after officially getting the Severance treatment in Apple TV+ promo Game Tapes Raw: Xbox - Bill Gates/The Rock (01/06/2001) How to watch the 2025 Grammys: streaming, schedule, and more As Tall as Lions Dan Nigro Jacob Collier & Chris Martin - Fix You (Live from the O2 Arena) Elon Musk says that Tesla 'unsupervised self-driving begins', but don't get too excited Tesla Robotaxi launch news hub and watch party Waymo to test in 10 new cities in 2025, starting with Las Vegas and San Diego | The Verge Chinese AI Robotaxis Are A Nightmare Experience
    1:30:05

About Runtime

Apple News & Mac Rumors Breaking All Day
