60-Second Civics: Episode 5282, Differences Between Prime Ministers and Presidents: The Power of the Presidency, Part 25
There are important differences between Parliament and Congress, just as there are important differences between the powers and limitations on an American president and those on a British prime minister. Learn what these are on today's podcast.
Center for Civic Education
60-Second Civics: Episode 5281, Prime Minister vs. President: The Power of the Presidency, Part 24
How does the prime minister of the United Kingdom differ from the American president? Find out on today's podcast.
60-Second Civics: Episode 5280, Congress and the Supreme Court Limit the President: The Power of the Presidency, Part 23
Congress, the Supreme Court, and public opinion limit the power of the president. Find out how on today's 60-Second Civics podcast
60-Second Civics: Episode 5279, Congress Can Limit a President's Power: The Power of the Presidency, Part 22
Congress has a number of ways to limit the power of presidents. For example, Congress can refuse to ratify treaties and decline to confirm presidential nominees. Congress can even refuse to fund the president's programs or abolish agencies.
60-Second Civics: Episode 5278, Check and Balances on the President: The Power of the Presidency, Part 21
The president's power is limited by a few different methods. For example, an amendment to the Constitution limits the president to two elected terms in office. Another powerful check on the president's power is Congress. Learn about more of the ways the president's powers are limited on today's podcast.
60-Second Civics is a daily podcast that provides a quick and convenient way for listeners to learn about our nation's government, the Constitution, and our history. The podcast explores themes related to civics and government, the constitutional issues behind the headlines, and the people and ideas that formed our nation's history and government.
60-Second Civics is produced by the Center for Civic Education. The show's content is primarily derived from the Center's education for democracy curricula, including We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution, Project Citizen, Foundations of Democracy, and Elements of Democracy.