50 Years of Hip Hop Podcast Series

The emcee has always been noted for their ability on stage and musical substance. In the late 1970s the MC became an alternative title for rappers, and role within hip-hop music and culture. This episode firsts defines the term "emcee", followed by dissecting the skill needed to have been ordained with the title and identifies some of Hip Hop's most notable Masters of Ceremonies over the past 50 years! Episode guests include Ice T. Fat Joe. Daddy-O. Peter Gunz. Masta Ace. Kid Capri. Russell Simmons. Shaheem Reid. Kwame. Sir Mix-A-Lot. Dougie Fresh. LL Cool J.

Illustrated by its cultural influence and originality the 1980s to the early 90's is known as the "Golden Era" of hip-hop that ushered many new sounds! Episode guests include Fat Joe. DJ Envy. Ed Lover. Charlamagne Tha God. Ice T. Kwame. Masta Ace. LL Cool J. Dan Charnas. Sir Mix-A-Lot. Hakim Green. Shaheem Reid. Dan Charnas. Ralph McDaniels.

The most cutting-edge rap label Def jam Recordings has grown into global brand. Founded in 1984 by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin, Def Jam Records roster of artists include LL Cool J, Run DMC, Slick Rick, The Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West and many more. For more than three decades Def Jam has established its dominance in music and Hip-Hop culture. Episode guests include Fat Joe. Ed Lover. Ashanunna Ayers. LL Cool J. Shaheem Reid. Russell Simmons. Grand Wizard Theodore. Kurtis Blow. Shanti Das.

It wasn't until MTV network's first show dedicated entirely to rap music, was created several years after the first hip-hop music video. This episode reminisces over the journey of Yo! MTV raps, a show that launched as an experiment, only to become a hit. But before Yo! Brooklyn native Ralph McDaniels created Video Music Box, a Hip-Hop culture series that was first to predominately feature hip hop videos. Episode guests include Ralph McDaniels. Ed Lover. Doctor Dre.

New York is no longer known as the leader of hip hop. As other parts of the country began to usher in sounds from all over including new sounds from the West Coast, Southwest and Southeast with many artists rising from Atlanta! We'll also look at the global influence of hip hop culture and how it defined a fashion style. Episode guests include Bun B. Don Cannon. Paul Wall. Ice-T. Rico Wade. The D.O.C. Kid Capri. Shanti Das. Karl Kani. DJ Scream. Ralph McDaniels. Kwamé.

About 50 Years of Hip Hop Podcast Series

In August 2023, Hip Hop officially turns 50 years old. A genre that broke out of the streets of the Bronx has become the most popular genre in music and now dominates global culture. To celebrate this Golden Anniversary, iHeart Podcast Networks presents: 50 Years of Hip Hop Podcast, a series that follows the evolution of Rap and Hip Hop from the days of DJ Kool Herc to Travis Scott. Featuring leading forces of Hip Hop along with long-form stories on how the genre has impacted global culture and a generation, produced and hosted by Fab 5 Freddy.