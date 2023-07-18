Behind the Mic: A Deep Dive into the Life of Race Announcers Carissa Galloway and John Pelkey

Ever wondered what it's like being a race announcer? Pour yourself a cup of joe and join us as we pull back the curtain on our early mornings, the buckets of coffee we chug, our fears about triathlons, and even a quirky game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. We also answer ten questions about ourselves - giving you, our listeners, an inside look into who we are, our favorite Disney movies, and the most peculiar jobs we've had. Spoiler alert - one of us was Gumby at Gumby's Pizza!Running - it's a journey of blood, sweat, and sometimes tears. It's also a journey that brings a deep sense of accomplishment. We share personal stories about my wife's initial meeting with Carissa and running my first 5K on a broken toe. But we don't stop there. We explore the evolution of runDisney at Disneyland, from its humble beginnings to the transformation brought about by social media. Our conversation further leads us to discuss the Boston Marathon and the unique challenges of announcing the race. We've both got big goals in the race announcing industry, and if you're curious about what they are, you'll have to tune in.We round up our chat by discussing the power of perseverance and the inspirational stories we've encountered. We invite you, our listeners, to share your tales of triumph. Whether it's choosing the best apple from a variety or overcoming adversity, we're here to celebrate and share your stories. We believe in the power of narratives to connect, inspire, and uplift. So tune in every two weeks for more running chat, a few laughs, and lots of motivation. Join us as we navigate the thrilling world of race announcing and running together.